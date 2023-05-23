Off-Strip venue steps up for live shows

Industrial Sound is focusing on live shows, and embracing variety, off the Strip.

The Industrial Sound partners Joshua Sieck of Tag Team Productions, from left, Josh Abelson, co-owner and general manager of The Industrial Events Space and Emiliano Palumbo of Tag Team Productions, pose for a photo at The Industrial Sound, a new concert venue and live entertainment space, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Industrial Sound, a new concert venue and live entertainment space, is seen, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The venue is called Industrial Sound. The “Industrial,” has been achieved, with staging, lights and seating assembled.

Tangerine lights enhance fake smoke billowing from a nearby device, and cast a shine along black-draped cocktail tables.

Now it’s time to put the “Sound” to the test. Josh Abelson asks, “What do you want to hear?”

“Gotta be Rush,” I say. “Side 1 of ‘2112.’ Can you dial that up?”

The room soon fills with that rocking, righteous stretch of music, full and heart-pumping without piercing your ears.

They’ve taken care of everything, it seems, at Industrial Sound, the annex formerly known as Industrial Events Space, at 2330 South Industrial Road. The 10,000-square-foot venue has a 650-guests indoor capacity, and an outdoor festival-style space for 2,500.

The venue’s name was changed to Industrial Sound to emphasize that sound quality is a high priority. The building was once a hybrid space, mixing private events and a few public performances. But it’s now fully ticketed, beginning with the raucous Vegas country band The Rhyolite Sound at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.) Friday. Tickets start at $35; go to theindustrialsound.com for info.

The team expects about 500 for Friday’s performance.

This is the first show in Industrial Sound’s “Far Out West” country music series. This night offers more than honky-tonk tunes. Food trucks, exotic motorcycle and car displays, and drink specials are available (you can sit for a tattoo, too, in this one-stop party shop).

Abelson is the venue’s co-owner and general manager. He took over operations in 2017, renting out the place for such private events as “Mystere’s” 25th-anniversary party. Abelson had been working at a San Diego biotech company called Illumina before taking on the challenge of live entertainment in Vegas.

This is a family business. Abelson’s wife, Alexis Marshall, is co-owner of the business and her family owns the building (it was formerly headquarters for Marshall Retail Group).

The structure sits in an infamous Vegas neighborhood, just a few back flips north of where Crazy Horse T00 once stood. The most recent significant news from the property was sparked by a fire at “The Deuce” structure about 100 yards away. Those who heard about the blaze originally thought it was Industrial Sound that was burning up.

Fortunately, no.

Upcoming live events show the space’s versatility. Shows include “Re-Classified,” a 12-show classical series that advances the Halloween-themed “Saws and Strings,” production, featuring actors and a piano quartet. The concert series is the creation of Alexandria Le, concert pianist for the Las Vegas Philharmonic; and Emiliano Palumbo, former tenor soloist for the Sacramento Chamber Choir. A range of classical fusion and inventive visual production is promised.

Comedy performances, live DJs, themed music-hybrid events, are all possible at this place.

“Fans will hear, see and feel music like never before, and we’re bringing in an all-star lineup of artists from around the world,” Abelson says. “We’ll have concerts, small festivals, comedy shows, the whole thing.”

Viva Perry

Fremont Street Experience has announced its new Katy Perry-themed Viva Vision show, premiering Saturday night. Perry herself is to make an appearance. Perry is braving FSE late on a Saturday, as the event is set to start at 11:30 p.m.

On the topic of Fremont Street …

I took in the Carousel Bar at the Plaza and had $60 worth of entertainment, thanks to Roarin’ Fours on one of Las Vegas’s ONLY outdoor video poker machines. The bar is a treat, fun mocktails (including my virgin Soggy & Sandy), operating merry-go-round horses. Brints to mind, in obvious and nostalgic fashion, the late bar of the same name at Circus Circus.

The seats facing Fremont Street, and across Main Street, offer some amazing people watching. We’re already devising a Carousel Bar Bingo Card for this experience (Guy In Kiss Costume, Tourist Carrying Yard-Long Beverage Container, Las Vegas Mayoral Candidate). This is Kats! Bureau, waiting to happen.

“O?” No! What the Laugh Factory at the Trop looked like earlier. Shows on hold, likely for two days until this aquatic spectacle is cleaned up. #RJNow @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/dL5ws9B4wi — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) May 21, 2023

No laugh at this factory

Laugh Factory GM Harry Basil reports that a someone assumed to be homeless turned on a fire hose above Laugh Factory at the Tropicana on Sunday afternoon.

The episode unfolded about 30 minutes before comic-magician Murray Sawchuck’s 4 p.m. performance (so this guy made Murray’s show disappear).

The individual, dressed in a T-shirt and underwear, made his way into the stairwell just outside the club’s green room, unscrewed the hose’s cap and unleashed a torrent just above the club’s mezzanine-level ceiling.

“It was coming down, Basil said. “It looked like a movie.”

Cleanup was quick. The room’s schedule is back in order, beginning with Monday’s 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. shows.

‘Fantasy’s’ VIP option

The long-running adult revue “Fantasy” at Luxor is offering a VIP package for $55 (not including fees). Fans are led on a behind-the-scenes video tour inside the theater, receive a gift bag, and are treated to a meet-and-greet with the cast. Show times are 10:30 p.m. nightly, with an additional 8 p.m. show Sunday. Guests are required to be age 18 or over. No promises, but I took a preliminary tour a few weeks ago and ran into Carrot Top …

Cool Hang Alert

Mike Jones Trio is back at Maxan Jazz Sushi & Jazz from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. This triumvirate is led by the master known as “Jonesy,” whose full-time gig is as Penn & Teller’s pianist at the Rio; bassist Alex Frank and guitarist Graham Dechter. Fantastic talent, cool vibe, on 4130 South Decatur Blvd. No cover, but $40 F&B minimum Go to MaxanJazz.com to reserve.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.