Oldest ongoing Vegas show ‘Legends’ turns 40

Frank Marino as Joan Rivers is shown in the "Legends in Concert" show 'Legendary Divas" at Tropicana in February 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tierney Allen plays Lady Gaga in "Legendary Divas" at Orleans Showroom. (Legends In Concert)

Annika Starander plays Cher in "Legendary Divas" at Orleans Showroom. (Legends In Concert)

Frank Marino plays Joan Rivers in "Legendary Divas" at Orleans Showroom. (Legends In Concert)

Jazmine plays Whitney Houston in "Legendary Divas" at Orleans Showroom. (Legends In Concert)

Karen Hester plays Dolly Parton in "Legendary Divas" at Orleans Showroom. (Legends In Concert)

Several years ago an entertainment professional in VegasVille recalled seeing “Legends In Concert” in the early 1990s at Imperial Palace.

The show had just added living legends to the performance. So we had the likes of Cher, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Willie Nelson on the roster.

The show was popular among international tourists, many of whom didn’t speak English and were not involved daily entertainment news coverage in the states. They were in the audience to see these legends.

The show played out, and the old I.P. “Legends” theater was rocking. The room had something of an unsteady floor, and it was bouncing because because of the excitement.

My friend mentioned the crowd’s enthusiasm to one of the “Legends” crew members.

“They think they are watching the real legends,” this person said. No one bothered to inform the paying crowd these were tribute artists. Who wants to ruin a good time?

This is the type of lore attached to a 40-year Las Vegas production, the longest ongoing show in Las Vegas, having opened at I.P. in May 1983. “Legends” is celebrating its anniversary at Orleans Showroom, a limited engagement ending July 8.

The show is as true-to-form as ever.

“Legends” is back with its “Legendary Divas” format, headed up by Strip icon Frank Marino as Joan Rivers. The “Divas” production spotlights Lady Gaga (Tierney Allen), Dolly Parton (Karen Hester), Cher (Annika Starander) and Whitney Houston (Jazmine). Showgirls are in this show, too, buoyed by a live band, backing singers and impressive staging.

“Legends” will benefit with demand created by its long pause from the stage. The show has been out of commission in Las Vegas since closing at Tropicana at the end of December. The six-month break is the longest ever for “Legends” in Las Vegas.

And Orleans is a locals hotel-casino, and most of the audience Tuesday night (which was also media night) were aligned with the Vegas entertainment community.

“The show plays well in that room, because it is a locals room, and they know the show and know of my history in Las Vegas,” Marino says. “I keep saying this, but I love being in ‘Legends.’ It’s great to be with singers who are singing live, a live band. There is a lot of energy and talent in this show.”

“Legends” is facing stiff competition from its own long-running success. Tribute shows abound, including in the Orleans Showroom “MJ The Evolution” and “Love U2” have played Orleans Showroom this month. “Queens of Rock,” a rotation of female rock numbers by the torrid vocalist Elyzabeth Diaga, has also played Orleans.

“Legends” needs to reassert its position in this climate. That is the point of this limited engagement, along with performing the show on this landmark anniversary. Marino mentioned Wednesday how sad it was that “Folies Bergere” cut its run at Tropicana six months short of its 50th anniversary.

At least “Legends” has teed it up for its 40th birthday. The show continues to play in markets across the country. But its headquarters, and history, remains Las Vegas. I keep hearing there is a suitor out there for “Legends,” but the names that have surfaced since the show closed (Plaza, Golden Nugget) are now stale.

Cher sings a befitting song in the show, “If I Could Turn Back Time.” “Legends” is a Las Vegas institution. See it now, and (hopefully) again, after the calendar turns.

Cool Hang Alert

S Bar at Mandalay Bay is launching “Late Affair” on Saturday nights, led by entertainment company Jacs House and artistic director Jonnis. Dancers and musicians take over the space as the night unfolds. No cover. Mandalay Bay has a solid no-cover approach, with S Bar and also “Nashville Unplugged on Fridays at Rhythm & Riffs. We’re getting back there, ASAP.

