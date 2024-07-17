109°F
One is not enough: Sphere adds two dates to EDM production

Sphere books an EDM party for first NYE show
EDM artist Anyma headlines Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Year's Eve. (Sam Neill)
EDM artist Anyma headlines Afterlife's “End of Genesys” production at the Sphere on New Year's Eve. (Michael Drummond)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2024 - 2:05 pm
 

Anyma’s status as the Sphere’s first one-night headliner lasted three days.

The Afterlife event featuring the EDM star in ‘The End of Gensys” has been expanded to Dec. 29-31. Three shows in all. The added dates were announced Wednesday. Tickets are on sale 9 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday at after.life/spherelasvegas. The show is a Live Nation Las Vegas-Sphere partnership.

Anyma is the solo project of DJ and producer Matteo Milleri, half of the Italian music production and EDM duo Tale of Us. Milleri is also Afterlife Records’ co-founder, and the NYE shows mark Las Vegas debut.

Anyma is celebrated for the album “Genesys” and “Genesys II” and wildly inventive live performances. The artist is known for mixing music, technology and art,

“Anyma is my creative self-expression, blending music, art and immersive realities to explore the next phase in the realm of consciousness,” the headliner says. “Physical and digital creations merge to become a singular enlightening field of experience: ‘Genesys.’”

Afterlife promises “a multidimensional platform for groundbreaking artists and visually sensational installations,” according to a release announcing the show. Special guests are promised. Anyma has previously collaborated with such top EDM artists such as Grimes, Sevdaliza and CamelPhat.

The Afterlife shows have played around the world. The EDM events have been booked at such venues as Roman Theatre of Orange in France, Parc del Forum in Barcelona, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Caja Magica in Madrid, La Defense Arena in Paris, Miami Marine Stadium during Miami Music Week, Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, and Hippodrome of San Siro in Milan. The New Year’s 2023 show was staged at Hippodrome Chile.

With “Genesys,” Anyma will use the full scope of the Sphere’s audio/visual technology. The bulbous wonder will employ its world’s highest-resolution LED display; and the concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound powered by Holoplot.

Digital artists and directors Alessio De Vecchi, Tobias Gremmler and Alexander Wessely have collaborated with Anyma. Their work is known for adventurous sci-fi influences.

Anyma will follow such superstar headliners as U2, Phish, Dead & Company (whose series continues through Aug. 10) and the Eagles (who run Sept. 20-Jan. 25, with four dates added Monday morning). UFC 306 is set for Sept. 14, the first live sporting event at the venue.

The New Year’s Eve show is the only new Sphere production announced.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Music icon has long-term plans for Las Vegas Strip
By John Katsilometes / RJ

Ziggy Marley’s short-term Vegas plans a Wednesday show at Virgin Hotel. Long-term, he’s bringing Bob Marley’s Hope Road.

