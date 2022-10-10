Onetime Sinatra protege to headline famed Vegas club

Marlene Ricci’s meeting with Frank Sinatra at the lounge at the Aladdin hotel-casino is the stuff of Vegas legend.

The song is “Luck Be a Lady,” and Marlene Ricci is one lucky lady.

Ricci has drafted a storybook career from a break in 1975. Her meeting with Frank Sinatra at the lounge at the Aladdin is the stuff of Vegas legend.

Sinatra had heard about this amazing young singer. After repeated messages that he and his entourage would be rolling in, Sinatra finally followed through to catch Ricci’s set.

Afterward, the Chairman of the Board invited her to his table. He was with his wife, Barbara; his famed right-hand man Jilly Rizzo and superstars of the day Danny Thomas and Angie Dickinson.

“I got this call in my dressing room just before I went on, and they said ‘The Old Man’ was coming in,” Ricci says over lunch at Bahama Breeze in Las Vegas. “I said, ‘Yeah, right,’ and I hung up on them. This was like the fourth or fifth time it happened. But when I got out there, during the second song, I see this whole commotion in the right corner of the room. He had like 18 people with him.”

Sinatra simply said, “Sit down. I would like you to go on tour with me.” Stunned, Ricci said, “Wow, this was my audition! Yes!”

The Buffalo, New York, native still lives in Vegas. Thursday marks her debut at the Italian American Club (doors at 6, dinner 6:30-7:30, show at 8 p.m.; go to iacvegas.com for the details).

“We’re just going in to do the show and tell some of my story,” Ricci says. The great Dave Loeb is music director and on keys with Keith Nelson on bass, Dave Collup on drums, Bill Jenkins on guitar, Patrick Hogan on keyboard and strings, Ivie Turner on violin and Dolly Coulter and Jessica Marciel on backing vocals.

Ricci toured regularly with Sinatra for three years. She made it to network TV in 1978, cast as the lead in “Cinderella at the Palace” from Caesars Palace’s fabled Circus Maximus showroom. Sinatra had originally agreed to play the fairy godfather but dropped out (mostly because of production delays), and the role went to Paul Anka.

The production featured a bevy of 1970s stars: Ann-Margret, Sammy Davis Jr., Tom Jones, Andy Williams, Merv Griffin, Jackie Gayle, Don Knotts, Elaine Joyce, Rip Taylor, Jimmie Walker.

In the face of speculation Sinatra might have engineered her taking the lead role, Ricci says, “They had these auditions for hundreds of girls, and it came down to me and one other girl, and I won the role.”

The show, which was aired again in 1979, was the first network taping ever at the hotel.

“After that, I started opening for Don Rickles, George Burns,” Ricci says. “They would really just pick up a phone say, ‘We’re gonna put Marlene on this show,’ and it would happen. It was like it was just so easy.”

It’s fun, but Ricci says it can’t compare to those days with Sinatra. “It’s been quite a ride,” she says. “The highs have been very high.”

Pee Wee and tableside guac

That person with the oversize white specs and mod hairstyle who looked like Anderson .Paak, spinning at El Dorado Cantina? It really was the Silk Sonic star.

This was Monday night at the courtyard at El Dorado’s Tivoli Village location. Paak is a friend and fan of the restaurant. He contacted the ownership team on Sunday night, wanting to work out his DJ skills.

Paak and Bruno Mars recently closed their Silk Sonic’s residency at Dolby Live. Paak behind the turntables is DJ Pee Wee. If you see that artist booked, it’s likely the man friends call “Andy.”

‘Fantasy’ and beyond

“Fantasy” at Luxor celebrates its 23rd anniversary Tuesday. Producer Anita Mann continues to amaze. Her name came up in a Zoom chat with Adam Lambert on Tuesday (because I brought it up). Lambert brings his “Witch Hunt” to the Encore Theater on Oct. 26, 28 and 29.

Mann directed Lambert in his first professional job as a member of the Holland America entertainment cast. The troupe performed productions on the cruise line. Lambert was 18.

“It was the first time he sang and danced on stage,” Mann said Wednesday. “He said, ‘You’re making me dance, too!’ But it worked out, and he was wonderful.”

Vox is queen

Drag superstar Ada Vox will be special guest at “Faaabulous! The Show” at Notoriety Live at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Vox has pulled the odd contestant show combo, having competed on “American Idol” and “Queens of the Universe.” Vox was the first drag performer to advance to the “Idol” finals. Conceived and hosted by ex-“Zumanity” star Edie, “Faaabulous” is the only all-live singing drag production in VegasVille.

She’s magic

Gloria Dea, the city’s pre-eminent centenarian magician, is to be honored by the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame on March 21. The ceremony will be at the Student Union Ballroom. We told Dea’s story in August, as she celebrated her 100th birthday. She is the first magician to perform on a Las Vegas stage, at El Rancho in 1941. It is a reappearing act for the ages.

Cool Hang(s) Alert

A two-fer from one of the great guys and tireless talents in our community, David Tatlock, with his Soul Juice Band. The muscular horn band is at Chrome at Santa Fe Station from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Friday it’s 8 to 11 p.m. at Sunset Station. Dial up the funk for no cover whatsoever.

