‘Opium’ returning to Cosmpolitan; restaurant on waiting list

“Opium” is back, but Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison’s plans for a restaurant are still TBA.

The character Captain Kunton is shown during an undated performance of "Opium" at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The show is returning for the first time since March 2020 on Sept. 24. (Erik Kabik)

Somewhere, Harry M. Howie is smiling.

Howie is the fictional producer and occasional brand ambassador of “Opium,” which has announced its return Sept. 24 to the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The show’s crew of Captain Kunton, Rob the Robot, Lieutenant Harriet, Nurse Chardonnay and Chip the cadet will perform 10 shows per week, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (tickets start at $99, not including fees, available at Spiegelworld.com/Opium).

Spiegelworld productions “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace and “Atomic Saloon Show” at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian now are running at full capacity. “Absinthe” just this week took on a brazen 16-show schedule. Along with those shows, “Opium” was shut down because of COVID. Its September reopening halts a 19-month pause.

Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison’s plans to double as a restaurateur at the hotel are left open for now. His company has overtaken operations the former Rose. Rabbit. Lie. space next to Opium Theatre.

Mollison helped design that space originally in 2013, as “Vegas Nocturne” also was being developed. Today, the company only says, “With the re-opening of OPIUM, further announcements about the restaurant plans will be made in the coming weeks.”

