Original ‘Absinthe’ act cut loose after 14 years

The muscle of “Absinthe” is bowing out. The strength duo of Misha Furmanczyk and Lukasz Szczerba, is leaving the show. Furmanczyk and Szczerba opened with the comedy-circus production in April 2011.

Led by Misha Misha Furmanczyk of Duo Vector, the No Pants party is in full flourish during "Absinthe's" 12th anniversary at Caesars Palace on Monday, April 4, 2023. (Spiegelworld)

Duo Vector’s Misha Furmanczyk and Lukasz Szczerba are leaving "Absinthe" in April, closing a 14-year run with the show. (Lupita Furmanczyk)

Duo Vector, the strength duo of Misha Furmanczyk and Lukasz Szczerba, is leaving the show April 27. Furmanczyk and Szczerba opened with the comedy-circus production in April 2011.

As they depart, chair balancer Maxim Popozov is the final remaining original performer in the hit Spiegelworld show at Caesars Palace.

Furmanczyk confirmed the decision on Tuesday night, after a meeting with production management. The duo had been under a one-year contract, up for renewal in April. The producers chose not to renew.

Duo Vector was a particularly popular act in the show. They arrived to the stage in Secret Service-style black suites and shades, ostensibly as bodyguards for primary character the Gazillionaire.

Gaz told the crowd the two had been bugging him about performing in the show. “Hopefully, this doesn’t suck,” he told the crowd.

The duo then tore off their suits, stripping to white-and-green workout shorts as the crowd howled. Their series of strength routines, during which Furmanczyk balanced himself as he placed his hand on Szczerba’s head.

Duo Vector’s performanc drew consistent standing ovations, and was often a show-closer.

Spiegelworld’s Ross Mollison found the duo in the winter of 2010, as they performed in the prestigious dinner show at Schubecks teatro in in Munich, hosted by the region’s famed chef Alfons Schubeck (Furmanczyk recalls once getting out of a speeding ticket in Munich by dropping Schubeck’s name).

Furmanczyk estimates Duo Vector performed 5,000 shows, though the number is not official. The performers will be open to join another show or hit the international festival circuit. They would be an ideal act to feature on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

The performers will effectively be free agents when they leave “Absinthe.” They say they would have preferred to extend the run 15 years, but are exploring options.

“We are not sure what comes next. We want to continue our passion of performing,” Furmanczyk says. “It is pretty sad, knowing that we still have some fuel in the engine.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.