Oscar Goodman happy to cameo in The Killers new music video

Brandon Flowers of The Killers in the valet of The Plaza Las Vegas. (The Killers/Twitter)

If there’s a martini and a way to make a wager involved, Oscar Goodman is in.

Adding a bonafide rock star from Las Vegas only sweetens the deal.

The former mayor of Las Vegas and still the city’s leading ambassador, Goodman plays a cameo (as himself, natch) in The Killers’ new video, “The Man.” The clip of the new single from “Wonderful Wonderful” features Killers front man Brandon Flowers in several scenes at the Plaza, where Goodman’s name graces Oscar’s Beef Booze & Broads restaurant and where he hosts his recurring dinner series talks.

Flowers is shown driving what looks to be a ‘59 Cadillac Eldorado, strutting through the hotel in a frilly, Western-cut shirt and cowboy hat, and also performing onstage with showgirls in the classically appointed Plaza Showroom (which is usually the home of The Scintas).

Flowers ventures to a roulette table and sidles up to Goodman, who has spread chips across the field and sipping his ubiquitous martini. Plaza Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Jossel, a big fan of The Killers who is traveling to their shows at London’s Hyde park this weekend, is also seated at the game.

“They called and said the star of the band, Brandon, wants me to be in this video. I remember meeting the Killers a long time ago, when I was first mayor and they were just babies,” Goodman said, recalling an event at the Palms about 15 years ago. “(Flowers) hugged me, greeted me, and I was really happy to see him and be a part of the band’s success. It’s great for for Las Vegas, and great publicity for the hotel, too.”

Goodman has been filmed at the Plaza before, at the old Center Stage restaurant (now the Oscar’s location), more than 20 years ago. He plays himself in a famous film set in Las Vegas. As the former mayor said, “It was almost as good as being in ‘Casino.’”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.