Oscar Goodman makes ‘whack’ crack, bets Eagles in Super Bowl

Oscar Goodman needled his dinner-series crowd at Plaza, “If you want to talk while I’m talking, leave your name, leave your address.”

Oscar Goodman, former Las Vegas mayor, accompanied by showgirl Kristina Schiavi, places his annual Super Bowl bet with teller Lisa Scott at the Westgate SuperBook on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oscar Goodman, center, speaks during the Oscar's Dinner Series, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Oscar's Steakhouse in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Within 24 hours this week, Oscar Goodman threatened a group of VIP dinner guests and a respected Las Vegas gaming executive.

It was all in jest, we stress, as Goodman hosted his latest dinner series talk at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza on Wednesday night. The following afternoon he placed his annual Super Bowl wager at Westgate Superbook.

At the Plaza, Goodman seized the theme “I’d Rather Be Lucky Than Good” in the latest retelling of his career as the famous “mob lawyer.” His martini glass half-full (as he’s an optimist), Goodman heard some chattering in the audience as he started his talk.

“I have been through this too many times. Here’s the only thing I ask: If you want to talk while I’m talking, leave your name, leave your address. ‘Cuz I’ll have you whacked,” Goodman called out. “I have a couple of former clients who are in their 90s, OK? Some of them have promised me they will do whatever I asked them to do.”

Then he mentioned someone ending up in a barrel in Lake Mead. The place did become quiet. Catch the whole presentation all on Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel’s “On The Corner of Main Street” podcast.

At Westgate, Goodman arrived with palpable fanfare at the hotel’s SuperBook. He had just one showgirl, but two martinis. One was the comically oversized glass offered by the hotel.

Goodman asked to make a two-team parlay on Sunday’s game, betting the Eagles to cover minus-1.5 and for either team to score in the first 6 1/2 minutes. SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay received this information skeptically, telling Goodman he might not be able to accept such an exotic wager.

“You won’t take my money!” Goodman said. “I’ll have this place shut down!”

Kornegay, expecting a crowd of 3,700 in the SuperBook and VIP parties Sunday, just rolled his eyes.

The book honored Goodman’s bet, which is $100 to collect $237.75. The former mayor has actually hit that 6 1/2-minute prop in the playoffs. Probably a good call. Not sure about the side, though. I’m taking the red team, all the way Mahomes.

Mayoral callout

A longtime Las Vegas and Nevada public servant was in the Plaza crowd for Goodman’s talk. Former U.S. Rep. Shelley Berkley is in campaign mode after announcing her run for mayor.

Goodman introduced Berkley as “a wonderful friend of the family, very, very supportive of Las Vegas’ causes that each one of us in the room believes in … And now she’s chosen to follow my wife as the mayor of Las Vegas, and she came here tonight on the promise that she will pay me for making this announcement.” Berkley’s payment was a smile and wave. For the next six months she’s balancing her campaign with her role as senior vice president of the Touro University system. We will see a lot of Berkley, who Goodman accurately described as “tireless,” on the scene in the coming months.

Woods to the counter

Elbert “Ickey” Woods, the former UNLV star running back and Cincinnati Bengals’ rookie sensation, made the first wager at Betfred at Mohegan Sun Sports Book at Virgin Hotel, which is part of Curio Collection by Hilton.

Long title, and a long wait for this annex to gain approval from state regulators (the hotel opened in May 2021). Woods bet the Eagles on the money line, at minus-125. That officially begins legal wagering at Betfred, but will not end its run as a favorite Kats! Bureau. We like the location, and the quiet.

Cool Hang Alert

Janae Longo and Chris Lash play 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at The Stirling Room at Stirling Club on Valentine’s Day. Longo is of course the singer who starred as Adele last year in “Legendary Divas” at the Tropicana. Lash is featured in the dueling pianos lineup at Encore’s Eastside Lounge and played in “Baz” and “Jersey Boys,” among many other projects. Great talent here, for lovers and those seeking such. Call 702-732-9700 to reserve.

