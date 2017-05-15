Ozzy and Sharon tie the knot (again) at Wynn Las Vegas

Ozzy Osbourne, left, joins his wife Sharon onstage during the "Ozzfest Meets Knotfest" news conference at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, May 12, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is at the media center for the Miss USA contest at Mandalay Bay Events Center, where some of those covering the event are dressed as the contestants — in ball gowns, sashes and tiaras.

I didn’t get that memo.

Onward:

Sabbath event for Ozzy, Sharon

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne reportedly renewed their wedding vows on Sunday at Wynn Las Vegas. This was an extremely private event for the couple, who were married July 4, 1982. The marriage was shaken in the spring of 2016 when Ozzy reportedly embarked on an affair with a hairdresser, but the Osbournes reconciled and began talking of renewing their vows in December.

As Sharon told the British publication The Sun at the time, “Ozzy has asked me to renew our wedding vows and I’d like to. I’m happy, and to be honest that’s all I want for Christmas this year.” She settled for a Mother’s Day gift in Las Vegas.

Cain plays The Space

The Space has landed its first Rock and Roll Hall of Famer as a headliner: Jonathan Cain of Journey is booked to play the venue at 7:30 p.m. May 22. The show is titled, “My Spiritual Journey,” a sampling of Cain’s originals and a sneak peek of his new video, “Rush Into Me.”

Moreno hits Kennedy Center

Golden Nugget headliner Frankie Moreno has scored an impressive gig: A headlining show at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington on Sept. 15-16. Moreno will be joined by his girlfriend, Lacey Schwimmer, a former pro on “Dancing With the Stars,” and her renowned dancing brother Benji Schwimmer (a champion on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2006).

Titled “Frankie Moreno’s Blue Suede Tunes,” the production is an ode to Elvis, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Ray Charles and The Beatles, all set to dance numbers and backed by the National Symphony Orchestra.

Moreno has played famous concert halls before, including a tribute to Frank Sinatra, titled “Let’s Be Frank,” at Carnegie Hall in April 2015. He was joined by Broadway star Ryan Silverman, Sinatra specialist Tony DeSare, and multifaceted vocalist Storm Large. But September’s dates at The Kennedy Center are the first such shows featuring Moreno as solo headliner.

Sweets’ strings

A top touring violinist is joining Melody Sweets in “The Sweets’ Spot” burlesque revue at Cabaret Jazz on May 22. Scott Tixier, who backs Stevie Wonder and Roger Waters, is playing a number by the esteemed burlesque star Dirty Martini. Tixier is a longtime friend of Sweets’ dating to her original New York band, The Candy Shop Boys, and is flying in just for the event.

Tixier joins an already stacked musical lineup led by Lon Bronson, with David Perrico on trumpet, Neil Maxa on trombone, Andrew “The Fury” Friedlander on sax, David Maddalon on bass, Brian Triola on keys and Jimmy McIntosh on guitar.

Remembering ‘Star Search’

An off-hand convo over the weekend led to these fun facts about the 1980s talent show “Star Search.” In that series, Luxor headliner Carrot Top was knocked off by touring club vet Bob Zany; Ray Romano of “Everybody Loves Raymond” lost to Vegas fave Geechy Guy. Topper still uses the clip of him losing to Zany, as both comics seemed unaware of whether 3.75 stars was better or worse than 3.25.

