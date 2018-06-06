Panic! At the Disco to play ahead of Game 5 on the Las Vegas Strip

Panic! At the Disco is planning a splashy (pun intended) performance for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Panic! at the Disco performs during iHeartRadio's Daytime Village music festival at the MGM Resorts Village festival site in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Panic! At The Disco. (Courtesy)

The Vegas rock band is slated to play at Bellagio Fountains on Thursday, ahead of the Golden Knights-Washington Capitals game at T-Mobile Arena. The NHL announced today that the band would play at an “iconic” Vegas location, the time and site to be revealed Thursday on the league’s Twitter page. The game itself airs at 5 p.m. on NBC.

Sources familiar with the production specified Bellagio Fountains as that iconic site. The attraction has played “Viva Las Vegas” during the water show immediately following every VGK home victory.

“Panic! At the Disco” is due to release its next album, “Pray For The Wicked” on June 22. On Tuesday morning, the band was also announced as one of the acts to perform at IHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 21-22 at T-Mobile Arena.