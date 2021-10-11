Paris Hilton needs to party, and Vegas is there

Paris Hilton and her entourage hit Zouk Nightclub (twice) and also AREA15 during a weekend bachelor/bachelorette party.

Paris Hilton is shown at Resorts World Las Vegas during her and Carter Reum's dual bachelor/bachelorette parties in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Instagram)

Paris Hilton is shown at Area15 during her and Carter Reum's dual bachelor/bachelorette parties in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Instagram)

Paris Hilton is shown at Resorts World Las Vegas during her and Carter Reum's dual bachelor/bachelorette parties in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Instagram)

Resorts World Las Vegas limos for the Paris Hilton-Carter Reum dual bachelor/bachelorette party are shown at Las Vegas's Executive Airport on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Instagram)

Paris Hilton is shown in the Zouk Nightclub DJ booth during her and Carter Reum's dual bachelor/bachelorette parties in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Instagram)

The decor at Resorts World Las Vegas for the Paris Hilton-Carter Reum dual bachelor/bachelorette party in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Instagram)

A canned cocktail is shown at the Paris Hilton-Carter Reum dual bachelor/bachelorette party in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Instagram)

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are shown during their dual bachelor/bachelorette party at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Instagram)

Tiesto's DJ booth is shown during the Paris Hilton-Carter Reum dual bachelor/bachelorette party in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Instagram)

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s dual bachelor/bachelorette party wound through Resorts World on Saturday. The crew spent the afternoon and evening at the day club and spa, imbibed the cocktails at Gatsby, then hit Zedd’s performance at Zouk Nightclub.

Become accustomed to seeing more of Hilton at Resorts World. Hotel president Scott Sibella said Monday, “It was a great weekend, and she is a great partner with Resorts World. More things to come.”

Hilton has performed as a DJ at AYU Dayclub, appearing at the hotel’s opening June 24.

During the double-party weekend, Hilton and Reum were joined by Paris’ sister, Nicky; her brother, Barron; and her father, Rick; and mother, Kathy. The hotel set up a veritable shrine to the couple, with a balloon-and-flower arrangement and a large photo sign of Paris behind the DJ booth. The entourage was picked up at McCarran’s Signature Flight Support in three cherry-red Resorts World limos, at least one of which was a Rolls-Royce.

Hilton posted most of her adventures on her Instagram story. One clip prominently displayed the Hilton brand at the top of Resorts World. Paris Hilton is a granddaughter of the late resort mogul Barron Hilton.

The bride-to-be wore a fuchsia dress with a matching “Bride to Be” sash, with a tiara atop a tall ponytail. Her shades spelled out “BRI-DE.” She also donned a white “Wifey for Lifey” suit. Reportedly, and also importantly, the crew wore coordinating bathing suits for the pool party.

Friday, the group swing into Area15, and later Zouk Nightclub, which displayed cardboard cutouts of their faces. Hilton danced with EDM superstar Tiesto in the DJ booth at Zouk, amid a requisite firing of the party cannons. The group visited Area15’s Oddwood, Wink World and Museum Fiasco, and the couple rode Haley’s Comet zip line, at Area15’s top level.

Reum proposed (successfully) on Feb. 13, four days before Hilton’s 40th birthday. The bride-to-be, who currently hosts the Netflix show “Cooking With Paris,” related some of the couple’s grandiose plans during an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in August.

Hilton promised, “Lots of dresses. Probably 10. I love outfit changes.” The event is set for Nov. 11 (Hilton typically posts to make a wish at 11:11 p.m.), and is to last three days. Site not yet determined.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.