Park Theater due for a name change; think ‘Dolby’

Park Theater’s sign is coming down and theater just installed a new sound system. These are related events.

The incomplete Park Theater sign at Park MGM is shown on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

We’re told the letters on the Park Theater sign facing the Strip are being taken down for cleaning. This much is clear.

But we’re wondering how many letters, and in which order, will soon be hung from the building. Park Theater was missing its PAR as of Tuesday afternoon, the sign reading K THEATER.

Word from the hotel’s PR (two of the missing letters, right there) department has said this is “sign maintenance work” and declined further comment Wednesday. Yep, that is clear. But we’re also hearing reliably of a name change being planned at the venue.

The facts:

Park Theater has installed a Dolby sound system, which was in place in time for Bruno Mars’ relaunch this month. There is already Dolby Theatre (formerly known as the Kodak Theatre) in Hollywood. MGM Resorts International, which owns the theater and Park MGM, has a recent history of corporate-name partnerships. Michelob Ultra Arena, formerly Mandalay Bay Events Center; and the lounge Rhythm & Riffs by TYLT (the wireless phone-charging company), also at Mandalay Bay, are leading examples. Of course T-Mobile Arena, and MGM Resorts partnership, opened with that name.

Thus, we are charged up (if not cracking an Ultra) for word, either way, on what to call Park Theater. We’re betting a the new moniker.

