Patrick Mahomes, Floyd Mayweather take over Drai’s on Las Vegas Strip

These NFL superstars can make life confusing in nightclubs. Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl MVP and frequent Las Vegas Strip nightclub inhabitant, is such a star.

The Chiefs’ signal-caller’s presence at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell on Saturday night led to this phone conversation Monday between yours truly and nightclub trailblazer Victor Drai:

Johnny Kats: “So, I heard Patrick Mahomes was at the club on Saturday, and so were you. What was that like?”

Victor Drai: “He was great, very sweet. He’s so young! He looks like he’s 18, but he’s not.”

Kats: “He’s of age, 24, but he looks like a kid. Who else was there?”

Drai: “Montana!”

Kats: “Joe?”

Drai: “French!”

Kats: “No, American! Wait, not Joe? French?”

Drai: “French Montana!”

Kats: “Who is not related to Joe! The rapper?”

Drai: “Yes! But what a special night. One of the best we have had in a long time Floyd (Mayweather Jr.) was there, it was his birthday, Migos played and the entire place was packed.”

The club’s founder made a rare personal appearance because it was inded a night to remember. Migos, the three-man, hip-hop group, headlined. Mayweather celebrated his 43rd birthday, and Mahomes sidekick and Chief teammate Travis Kelce peppered a celeb guest list peppered with pro athletes, most in town for Saturday’s Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Mahomes and Kelce were actually spotted at the bout and at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand before moving across the Strip to Drai’s. Sort of like running a nightclub no-huddle offense.

Those in the fray at the Cromwell’s rooftop club included Gerald McCoy of the Carolina Panthers, former San Antonio Spurs guard Marcus Denmon; Grady Jarrett, Roddy White and Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons; Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors; former Indiana Pacer Jermaine O’Neal; comic Michael Blackson; Nick Kwiatkoski and Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears; and TWO Brandon Marshalls: the former Denver Broncos wideout, and also the Raiders linebacker and Las Vegas native.

After Saturday night’s event, Mayweather threw support upon Wilder, whose night ended by TKO in the seventh round: “Win, Lose or Draw…. Deontay @BronzeBomber is our brother that has accomplished many triumphs and as a community we should all uplift and support him throughout it all. No matter what, you’re still a winner in my eyes, King!”

