Patrick Mahomes’ Vegas bachelor party drops into Drai’s Nighclub

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Orlando Brown Jr. took the stage with rap star Big Sean on Saturday.

Orlando Brown Jr., Big Sean, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are shown onstage at Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, Feb. 26, (Radis Denphutaraphrecha)

The Patrick Mahomes Vegas Bachelor Party World Tour breezed into Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell on Saturday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar quarterback was said to be joined by “a hard-partying group” of about a dozen friends and teammates (they were not flagged for too many men on the field). The group took in the performance of rap superstar Big Sean.

Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Orlando Brown Jr. all took the stage near the end of the set. There was confetti, strobes and the requisite party-cannon activity.

Mahomes due to marry his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, this year, grooved to Big Sean hits “Bounce Back” and “Clique.” The group occupied the Kings Table VIP booth, which is like the club’s Super Bowl of VIP experiences.

On Friday, Mahomes’ crew was also at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas and Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. They dined at Delilah, and took in Louis The Child’s set at Zouk. Earlier in the day they played a round at Summit Club.

Thursday, it was a tomahawk-steak festival at Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas and a trip to Tao at The Venetian to catch DJ C. LA at “Worship Tuesdays.”

Mahomes rolled in with Kelce, Brown, Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, among other teammates. This was the Chiefs’ latest sweep of Las Vegas, after taking two from the Raiders last season.

