Paul McCartney bringing ‘Freshen Up’ tour to Las Vegas Strip

Paul McCartney has added a trip to Las Vegas to his “Freshen Up” tour. The rock legend and seemingly indefatigable touring performer plays T-Mobile Arena on June 29.

Paul McCartney performs on day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend on Oct. 12, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Paul McCartney performs on day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend on Oct. 12, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, pose during a red carpet event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage in Las Vegas Thursday, July 14, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tickets are on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at AXS.com.

McCartney, 76, is touring behind his top-selling release “Egypt Station.”

McCartney most recently performed in Las Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena in September 2013. His most recent full-length concert was at the Grand Garden in June 2011.

McCartney’s first shows ever on the Strip were with The Beatles on Aug. 20, 1964, with two performances at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

From today’s news release issued by AEG Presents announcing the Vegas show: “The Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a show: nearly three hours nightly of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings, and of course, The Beatles catalogues that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.”

