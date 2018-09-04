Paul Shaffer bringing some famed friends to Caesars Palace show

More will be revealed, and soon, as Paul Shaffer and his Shaf-Shifters backing band sets up for performances through Saturday night and again Oct. 11-13, Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Paul Shaffer is already reeling in some famed friends for his swinging showcase at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace.

Team Shaffer reports that one of the celebrated bandleader’s former employers is to appear at Thursday night’s opener at the moated entertainment haunt. More will be revealed, and soon, as Shaffer and his Shaf-Shifters backing band sets up for performances through Saturday night and again Oct. 11-13, Nov. 29-Dec. 1 (tickets start at $49 and are on sale now).

In his previous run at Caesars last December and January, Bill Medley and Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers, Martin Short, Penn Jillette, Sonny Charles of the Checkmates and Martha Walsh (of The Weather Girls, who sang “It’s Raining Men”) were among those who rocked it with the Shaf-Shifters.

