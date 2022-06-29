Paul Stanley’s custom ’Vette among Barrett-Jackson auction offerings — PHOTOS

Barrett-Jackson is presenting about 650 cars, all with “no reserve” listings, including a Corvette designed by Paul Stanely.

The Paul Stanley-designed 2022 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT convertible is for sale this weekend at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction. (Barrett-Jackson)

Workers for Adams Polishes detail a 1955 Cadillac Coupe during the set-up for the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gabriel Iglesias is shown with is 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Trans Am Bandit Edition. The car is for sale this weekend at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction. (Barrett-Jackson)

Dan Hogan, left, of Phoenix unloads a 1936 Ford Coupe with help from Anthony Filardi, center, and Janee Hogan at the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Cheek of New Jersey polishes a 1966 Ford Ranchero Pickup during the set-up for the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars line the convention hall floor for the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 1971 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda, one of only 59 4-speeds made, sits on the floor for the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The car is expected to be one of the hottest items up for auction this week. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Don Williams, of Alberta, Canada, details a 1977 Chevrolet custom pickup before the the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars line the convention hall floor for the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 1981 DeLorean DMC-12, a recreation of the famous time machine from "Back to the Future," at the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dan Hogan of Phoenix unloads a 1997 Nissan pickup at the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The hood ornament of a 1941 Cadillac Series 62 custom convertible at the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Frank Gregor, of Pennsylvania, polishes a 1969 Mercury Cougar convertible for the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cole McClure of Indiana details a 1955 Cadillac Coupe during the set-up for the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Cheek of New Jersey polishes a 1966 Ford Ranchero Pickup during the set-up for the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers for Adams Polishes detail a 1955 Cadillac Coupe during the set-up for the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The dashboard of a 1941 Cadillac Series 62 custom convertible at the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars line the convention hall floor for the Barrett-Jackson car auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The auction, featuring more than 600 cars and trucks, runs from June 30 to July 2. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 1981 DeLorean re-created as the Mr. Fusion Time Machine from the “Back to the Future” movie franchise is for sale this weekend at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction. (Barrett-Jackson)

Queen Elizabeth II’s 1966 Venden Plaz Princess Limousine is for sale this weekend at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction. (Barrett-Jackson)

The Las Vegas drive-in crowd has powered the city’s reopening during the pandemic. The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction has hitched a ride, too.

Barrett-Jackson is revved up, for real, for its 14th auction in Vegas and second at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall. The event runs Thursday through Saturday, open 10 a.m. each day. Day-of tickets start at $45, not including fees, with kids 12-under free (go to barrett-jackson.com for information).

Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson is presenting about 650 cars, all with “no reserve” listings (meaning the cars will sell, regardless of bid).

The car-auction culture is thriving, Jackson says. Folks have done some soul-searching through COVID and decided they want to ride in style. Or, at least feed the need for nostalgia.

“People want to buy their dreams, I think, because it was tough going through the pandemic,” Jackson says. “People are seeing that the Barrett-Jackson is a place to have fun and enjoy life, and we’ve felt that way about Las Vegas since we had our first show in Vegas.”

In this year’s auction, Kiss co-founder Paul Stanley has designed such a dream machine. The Starchild’s vision is a metallic-red 2022 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT convertible. The car is VIN 001, the first Corvette produced for the 2022 model year. Stanley has also thrown in a signed guitar.

“Paul was part of the team that originally developed that color and it’s not a one-off color,” Jackson says. “But he was part of the history of that color getting developed. And they spec’d it out for him. It comes with a guitar. It’s rock ‘n’ roll.”

Recurring Aces of Comedy at the Mirage headliner Gabriel Iglesias has two cars on consignment. His 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Trans Am Bandit Edition is a “special build,” the latest iteration of the ’77 Trans Am from “Smokey and the Bandit.” The car sports a signature from Burt Reynolds across the dash, and is No. 20 of 77 such Trans Ams produced that year. Iglesias also offers a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, a pure muscle car and one of just 3,300 Demons produced internationally.

The Queen’s wheels are up for sale in this year’s auction. Queen Elizabeth II’s 1966 Venden Plaz Princess Limousine built for the royal tour of Jamaica is offered. A 1981 DeLorean has transformed back in time, into a re-creation of the “Mr. Fusion Time Machine” from the “Back to the Future” movie franchise.

Barrett-Jackson always has plenty of cars to satisfy the passion for straight-up, American-made hot rods. An extremely rare, ’63 Corvette Z06 Split-Window is to be rolled out. The car was built the first year of the Z06 option, and just 199 came off the line (one of these cars sold for $990,000 at a Barrett-Jackson auction in January).

Barrett-Jackson has an open-ended agreement to continue presenting in Las Vegas.

“Vegas is like our second home,” says Jackson, whose company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “It’s a great car culture there. That’s why we like it.”

Cool Hang Alert

A very cool scene returns to Spirits Lounge at Stirling Club at Turnberry Place, with Michael Grimm and Bill Zappia’s “Givin’ It To ‘Em” set for 8:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Saturday. Grimm, of course, won Season 5 of “America’s Got Talent.” His recent duet with Michelle Johnson on “With A Little Help From My Friends” during Johnson’s and Jeffrey Neiman’s “Let It Be” Beatles tribute just killed the place. Zappia is a seriously underappreciated talent who also backs Christine Shebeck, subs in Santa Fe and the Fat City Horns and spent about a decade with Terry Fator. Zowie Bowie vocalist Jaime Lynch is guest-starring. Tickets are $35 (GA), $45 (VIP), fees not included. To to concierge@thestirlingclub.com for info.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.