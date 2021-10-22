Pauly Shore’s band rocks Sand Dollar Lounge

Pauly Shore and The Crustys debuted in Las Vegas at Sand Dollar Lounge. It was a night, and “Nightmare on Spring Mountain,” to remember.

The guitarist is not Larry David. He is Bill Degillio. This is important to know when Pauly Shore’s band is onstage, because it is conceivable that David could actually be part of the show. And Degillio is a dead/living ringer for David, and also Sen. Bernie Sanders.

But as Shore reminded the guitarist is his best friend (or maybe third-best friend), Mr. Degillio, all part of Pauly Shore and The Crustys. This is Shore’s rock/comedy band, born in a garage and famous on social media, which premiered at Sand Dollar Lounge on Monday night.

“I just like to perform,” Shore says. “Whether it’s comedy, music, I just like to entertain in front of a crowd.”

He got that at the legendary, and maybe haunted, live-music haunt. The place was slammed and the spirits were high as Shore performed amid the club’s “Nightmare On Spring Mountain” Halloween decor.

Showing off some distinctive dance moves (including what seemed a variation of “The Swim,” and an almost Michael Jackson moonwalk), Shore unraveled a series of classics. He fired up“Rocketman” by Elton John, “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band, “Celluloid Heroes” by the Kinks, “ and the Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter.”

That latter song featured blazing vocals from guest singer Sabrina Coleman, who rolled in with Purple Reign front man Jason Tenner (Coleman is the Vanity character in the Tropicana’s Prince tribute show).

Blessed with a gift for pacing, Shore closed with a rowdy “Fight for Your Right” by the Beastie Boys, with half the crowd rushing the stage.

Shore was in strong voice, (and sufficiently close to the key) while basking and perspiring amid the adulation. The onetime “Encino Man” wore a pair of bedazzled, Elton-styled shades and white boa; and also a blond Courtney Love wig for Hole’s cover of “Celebrity Skin.”

The Crustys have heretofore been featured on Shore’s YouTube, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Joining the front man and the not-Larry David guitarist are Richard Wells on keys, Eddie Fickett on drums, and Norm Roberts on bass. They hung in nobly as Shore careened around the stage.

The star of the show occasionally (no, frequently; make that consistently) lost the lyrics, stopping the band as he scrolled through is iPad set in the middle of the stage. Shore halted insistently at the top of “Celluloid Heroes,” one of his favorites, which he re-imagined as a Las Vegas anthem.

“I gotta get this one right,” he said.

Shore’s new lyrics were a tribute to his new home town, “There are stars in every city, in every house and on every street. And if you walk down Las Vegas Boulevard, their names are written in concrete.”

Shore says the Crustys are back at Sand Dollar on Dec. 9. Righteous. He’s “calendared,” and don’t expect us to curb our enthusiasm.

A Wayans in

Teasing to an upcoming Q&A with Marlon Wayans, headlining Nov. 13 at M Resort. Wayans told me he stayed at Circus Circus during his first visit to Las Vegas.

“There were nine of us sharing one room,” the veteran comic actor said in a phone chat this week. “We had a great time, we had a great drive up, it was hot as hell but it was great. But when you lose, it’s a lonely-ass drive back to L.A. It just gets further and further away, all you can think about is how much money you’ve lost and how dumb you feel. They don’t show this in the Vegas commercials, going on no sleep, tired.”

Wayans laughed and said, “But I love Vegas, I frequent Vegas, always good audiences. I just stay off the tables.” He’s currently filming the Netflix movie “Boo!” set for release in time for Halloween, 2022.

Something old, something chewed

During a video segment in her home in L.A., as part of her new Vogue cover feature, Adele showed off a framed item identified as “Celine Dion’s Gum.” James Corden gave the, um, slightly used artifact to Adele after recording “Carpool Karaoke” with Dion on the Stirp in 2019.

“He knew how much of a fan of her I was, so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper.” Find it all on Adele’s Twitter page. Sadly, she does not speak of her possible residency in Vegas, but does say her new “30” album is “definitely most personal one yet.”

The Daredevil posts

Jonathan Goodwin has posted an encouraging photo and message on his Instagram account. He’s shown in a hospital bed, waving with a heavily bandaged hands, his face and forehead red with scrapes after being seriously injured Friday during rehearsals for “America’s Got Talent: Live” in Atlanta.

The man known as The Daredeveil thanks those whose support, “It literally has been a lifesaver.” He promises more messages in his long road to recovery.

Cool Hang Alert

The Young Artists Orchestra of Las Vegas (“YAO”), directed by Yunior Lopez and featuring guest singer, performs a “Day of the Dead” show at 7 p.m. Saturday at Windmill Library Performing Arts Center, 7060 West Windmill Lane . It’s a really cool venue, a beautiful orchestra, a show for all ages. Gorgoy says you can dress up, so do so. Tickets are $10-$20, lvyao.org for info.

