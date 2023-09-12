‘Pawn Stars’ cast member had ‘blank stare’ in Vegas DUI arrest, police say

Corey Harrison was reported to be veering in and out of the bike lane when the Metro Police officer pulled him over just after 2 a.m. Sept. 8.

Corey Harrison of "Pawn Stars" and "Pawn Stars Do America" is shown in his Metro Police booking mug after his arrest for DUI on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Corey Harrison of History's "Pawn Stars" is shown in this photo from June 2014. “Pawn Stars” co-star Corey Harrison says his DUI arrest was caused by an ailing leg, police distractions and a lack of an operating breathalyzer. (Review-Journal file)

Corey Harrison carried “the odor of alcohol” and had “blood-shot, droopy eyes” during his arrest for DUI last Thursday night in downtown Las Vegas.

Those details are from the arrest report obtained Tuesday morning by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The document indicates Harrison was pulled over at 2:11 a.m. Friday at Main Street and Charleston Boulevard.

The document does not specify Harrison’s blood-alcohol level at the time of the arrest. The co-star of History’s “Pawn Stars” and “Pawn Stars Do America” did not return a request for comment Tuesday regarding the report.

Harrison stated in separate phone chats Friday night and Saturday morning that he was fighting the charges and had planned to retain a Vegas-based attorney this week.

The Metro arrest report states that the 40-year-old reality star was veering in and out of the bike lane when the Metro Police officer pulled him over by first hitting his lights, then using his speaker system.

Harrison was reportedly slow to pull over before stopping north of the intersection. He told the officer he was on his way to his residence at Soho Lofts high-rise, about a half-mile from that corner.

The reporting officer wrote that Harrison had a “blank stare” and that the officer “could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the passenger cabin.”

Harrison was the sole occupant in the 2020 Ford F-250. The report states “the odor of alcohol followed his person” as Harrison was ordered to exit the pickup and step to the rear.

Harrison was asked how much he had to drink, and the answer redacted, though Harrison said Friday and again Saturday he’d had a drink on a flight that night from Minneapolis International Airport, where he had been taping for “Pawn Stars Do America.”

The officer who pulled Harrison over called for a supervisor, conducted a field-sobriety test, the results of which are redacted.

The officer then told Harrison he believed Harrison was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody, and as the officer was booking him was told the Intoxilizer, a device used to estimate blood alcohol content, was not working. An officer attempted to use the device, which failed to operate properly.

Harrison agreed to a blood draw. Those results have not been disclosed.

The report states Harrison was booked in to Las Vegas city jail, or Las Vegas Detention Center, on a DUI charge.

Harrison said that his right leg was ailing because of an infection from a case of poison ivy during a recent taping in Rhode Island, limiting his ability to pass the field-sobriety test. He claimed he was distracted when two officers quickly left the scene on another call. He also said he was driving with a case of wine in his vehicle, a gift from a friend who had put Harrison’s image on the bottles.

Harrison said he spent about eight hours in jail, and was released without his license being revoked.

