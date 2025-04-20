‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity takes flight; show’s future uncertain

Rick Harrison asks a question of guest former UFC champ Chuck Liddell as he and Austin "Chumlee" Russell film for the launch of "Pawn After Dark" this month at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

I caught up with “Pawn Stars” founder Rick Harrison recently. He told me during a phone chat he was walking to his airplane hangar, where he has a plane. I had not known he owned either. He’s now learning how to fly it, again news to me. This is a two-seat Sirius sport aircraft, fulfilling a dream of Harrison’s.

“I always wanted to learn how to fly, but I kept putting it off and putting it off,” the pawn and cable-TV icon says. “I figured, if I build an airplane hangar and buy an airplane, and get into it with a lot of money, I’ll learn to fly.”

Harrison is engaged to St. Rose Dominican Hospital nurse Angie Polushkin, announcing on March 6 the couple’s plan to marry. Harrison had introduced us at Sammy Hagar’s show at Theatre at the Palms in October. Harrison says the plan is for a wedding in January, possibly in Cancun. Expect a beach landscape for this one.

Harrrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell have co-hosted the “Pawn After Dark” podcast since February. The series is not related to “Pawn Stars” other than who hosts. The show was largely conceived by Tracy Whittaker, CEO of Rick Harrison Productions and executive producer of “Pawn Stars” for 11 years

Rock singer Bret Michaels is the most recent guest, with Lou “The Hulk” Ferrigno, the D and Circa co-owner Derek Stevens and superstar DJ Steve Aoki among those who have appeared. The show originates from the recesses of Gold & Silver Pawn.

The episode from earlier this month, where Rick and Chum answer fans’ questions, is easily its biggest hit on YouTube, approaching 100,000 views.

As the podcast builds a history, “Pawn Stars” series on History remains latent. Harrison says the sides continue to discuss returning the show for its 22nd season. It might be another Rick and Chum show.

Rick’s son Corey Harrison would not be part of any “Pawn Stars” configuration in the near future. The younger Harrison has moved to Tulum, Mexico. He has said he’s not interested in returning to “Pawn Stars” or to Las Vegas. As Rick put it, “He’s well off enough to where he really doesn’t have to work. So why not? I think he wants to take a few years off.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.