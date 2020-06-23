‘Pawn Stars’ showcases a Chumlee-Joey Fatone summit

The D Las Vegas was also featured Monday night, as Chumlee checked into one of the downtown resort’s suites to pick through $500 worth of quarters.

A screen shot of Joey Fatone during his appearance on "Pawn Stars," which premiered Monday night. (History)

Joey Fatone, "Pawn Stars" producer Tracy Whittaker and camera operator are shown recording Fatone's segment on the History show, which premiered Monday night. (John Christopher Warner)

A screen shot of Joey Fatone during his appearance on "Pawn Stars," which premiered Monday night. (History)

Austin “Chumlee” Russell showed Joey Fatone a vintage action figure from Fatone’s days in ‘N Sync, and said, “It’s like looking in the mirror.”

Fatone agreed, “And anatomically correct, by the way.”

The ever-whimsical Fatone was the celeb guest on Monday’s episode of “Pawn Stars” on History channel. The onetime boy-band sensation — and former host of “The Price is Right Live!” at Bally’s — was asked to authenticate the band’s signatures on five dolls. He also reviewed the autographs on a promotional photo from the group’s late-1990s commercial peak.

Fatone confirmed that the signatures of himself, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick matched the handwriting from ‘N Sync’s meet-and-greets. The original asking price was $500.

Chumlee, saying, “I need to make a little profit,” talked it down to a $200 sales price. That’s what a single doll signed by Fatone would be worth.

Later, the show’s magic expert, Laugh Factory at the Tropicana headliner Murray Sawchuck, arrived to authenticate a few antique circus side-show posters.

The D Las Vegas was also featured, as Chumlee checked into one of the downtown resort’s suites to pick through $500 worth of quarters. He was seeking special-edition coins in the U.S. Mint’s Great American Coin hunt. Chumlee was particularly interested in a 1995 West Point American Eagle quarter.

He checked into the D and asked the casino cage for part of its new shipment of quarters, and was shown noshing on room service while breaking open quarter rolls and sifting for prize coins. Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and the D Casino Director Richard Wilk (in his first “Pawn Stars” appearance) show up to ostensibly bust Chumlee for using a Gold & Silver Pawn company credit card to book the room.

But Chum did find one American Eagle quarter, worth $100. The subplot was an effective marketing hit for Derek Stevens’ place.

To be featured in an episode this summer, our bicycling friend and rock ‘n’ roll legend Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and Dani Elizabeth of “Crazy Girls” at Planet Hollywood are featured. Elizabeth and Sawchuck are a couple. For verification, check out their Instagram posts.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.