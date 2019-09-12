‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison opens first Las Vegas Strip store

Rick Harrison, co-star of "Pawn Stars" and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, looks over some of his collection at the new Rick Harrison Collection retail outlet opening soon in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Collectibles for sale at the new Rick Harrison Collection retail outlet opening soon in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Rick Harrison, of "Pawn Stars" fame and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, is expanding to the Las Vegas Strip with higher-end collectibles.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Paintings and drawings, mostly of mid-century masterworks, at the Rick Harrison Collection retail outlet opening soon in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Rick Harrison, of "Pawn Stars" fame and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, is expanding to the Las Vegas Strip with higher-end collectibles. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A piece by Salvador Dali at the new Rick Harrison Collection retail outlet opening soon in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Rick Harrison, of "Pawn Stars" fame and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, is expanding to the Las Vegas Strip with higher-end collectibles. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Chad Sampson, the Rick Harrison Collection art dDirector, places a drawing on the wall at the new Rick Harrison Collection retail outlet opening soon in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Harrison is a co-star of "Pawn Stars." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rick Harrison, left, co-star of "Pawn Stars" and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal's John Katsilometes at the new Rick Harrison Collection retail outlet opening soon in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rick Harrison, co-star of "Pawn Stars" and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal's John Katsilometes at the new Rick Harrison Collection retail outlet opening soon in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Paintings and drawings, mostly of mid-century masterworks, at the Rick Harrison Collection retail outlet opening soon in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Rick Harrison, of "Pawn Stars" fame and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, is expanding to the Las Vegas Strip with higher-end collectibles. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Camarasaurus leg at the new Rick Harrison Collection retail outlet opening soon in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Rick Harrison, of "Pawn Stars" fame and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, is expanding to the Las Vegas Strip with higher-end collectibles. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

First, know that the store run by the creator of “Pawn Stars” is not a pawn shop.

“It’s a gallery with art, jewelry, a dinosaur leg, a few odd things,” Rick Harrison, co-star of the History television series based at Gold & Silver Pawn, said Wednesday afternoon. “There’s a little bit of everything.”

Harrison speaks of Rick Harrison Collection, a high-end gallery and boutique at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. The store is set to open Friday or Saturday, though the schedule for launching the business is chronically flexible. As Harrison says, “But I’ve been hearing, ‘Three more days’ for like a month.”

The art collection at Gold & Silver Pawn long ago outgrew the original business space. Harrison, working with Gold & Silver Art Director Chad Sampson, is an avid collector of mid-century masterworks. Pieces being displayed include the works of Salvador Dali, “Peanuts” comic strip specialist Tom Everhart and artist/filmmaker Tim Burton, who will open an exhibit at the Neon Museum from Oct. 15 to Feb. 15. The dinosaur piece is an actual, fossilized Camarasaurus leg that has been priced at $25,ooo at Gold & Silver.

Harrison says The Venetian offers a wealthy clientele that would be interested in his extensive collection.

“I do a ton of business in art,” Harrison said. “I thought, ‘Why not open another place?’ ”

Harrison says he might open a few other outposts, in Las Vegas and elsewhere, if his store takes off. Meantime, he and his son Corey Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell are recording season 16. The cast and crew are working 10- to 12-hour days over the next five months as the series continues to be a ratings hit.

“It’s one of the last family shows,” Harrison says. “You can watch my television show with all your kids without putting blinders on or covering your ears. It’s educational, and it’s always different, just like the store.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.