Pearl Jam announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Pearl Jam (Courtesy Danny Clinch via Live Nation)

Pearl Jam’s first Las Vegas shows in nearly 20 years are on the books.

The Seattle-based rockers will bring their 35-date worldwide tour to Las Vegas for two shows at MGM Grand Garden on May 16 and 18. The shows are the band’s first Vegas tour stop since playing the Grand Garden in July 2006.

The band had initially announced shows its first Vegas at Grand Garden in May 2022 but pulled off just two days before the show after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for COVID-19. Eddie Vedder has since headlined Dolby Live in October.

The concerts are in support of the new album “Dark Matter,” due April 19. The tigle track is out now. Live Nation says the shows will feature special guests Deep Sea Diver. According to the concert company, tickets to Pearl Jams’ shows will be available two ways:

1. A Ten Club members-only pre-sale will be held through Ticketmaster Request for eligible members. Only paid Ten Club members active as of Monday, May 12, are eligible to participate in this pre-sale. More info at pearljam.com

2. Fans can register for a chance to participate in the Dark Matter World Tour 2024 registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam by Sunday, Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This will be the only way for fans to participate in the on sale. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale.

The tour will use all-in pricing across all North America, Europe and UK shows to ensure the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees, the company said.

Live Nation says that fans in North America who can’t use their tickets, Pearl Jam and Ticketmaster will offer a “Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange” beginning at a later date to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value.

As part of the process, to help protect the exchange, Pearl Jam has also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer.

Live Nation also notes that sellers will have to possess a valid bank account or debit card within the country of the event(s) in order to sell through the Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange.

In making “Dark Matter,” band members Vedder (vocals), Ament (bass), Stone Gossard (rhythm guitar), Mike McCready (lead guitar) and Matt Cameron (drums) convened at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California. They enlisted producer Andrew Watt at the helm. The album was finished in three weeks.

“I’m getting chills, because I have good memories,” Vedder said in a statement. “We’re still looking for ways to communicate. We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work.”

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.