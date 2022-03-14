Pearl Jam returns to Vegas for first time in 16 years

Pearl Jam most recently played Las Vegas in July 2006. The band shut down its North American in March 2020 and has since released the swift-selling “Gigatron.”

In this June 11, 2016, file photo, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Pearl Jam is set to play Las Vegas for the first time in nearly 16 years.

The groundbreaking rock band is booked at MGM Grand Garden on May 20. The show is the band’s first Vegas tour stop since playing the Grand Garden in July 2006.

Public tickets will be available through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration process, which is ongoing now through 10 p.m. March 27. Go to verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam to enter the online lottery (no prices are listed). The next stop, if you are shut out, is to go to secondary market sites.

Pearl Jam was forced to cut down its North American tour in March 2020. The band has since passed its 30th anniversary as a live act, and also released its most recent studio album, “Gigaton.”

A leader in the wave Seattle grunge bands in the early 1990s, Pearl Jam has sold more than 85 million albums and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. All 11 of its studio albums have reached the top 5 of the Billboard album charts, with “Vs.,” “Vitalogy,” “No Code,” “Backspacer,” and “Lightning Bolt” hitting No. 1.

Pearl Jam’s 1991 debut, “10,” was No. 2 and is the band’s top-selling album, reaching Diamond status (or, 13-times Platinum) with more than 13 million sales.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.