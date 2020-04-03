64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Penn & Teller ‘Ambitious’ coronavirus video: 25 magicians, 1 trick

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2020 - 6:39 pm
 

Penn Jillette found the inspiration not from a magician, but a musician: Mike “Jonesy” Jones, who plays a wicked jazz piano as Penn plucks the upright bebop bass before Penn & Teller’s shows at the Rio.

Last week, Jones sent Jillette the YouTube video of Robbie Robertson’s all-star cover of The Band classic “The Weight.” Robertson had assembled a lineup of musicians from all over the world — Ringo Starr is on drums — for the song’s 50th anniversary. The video montage premiered on the “Playing For Change” international YouTube channel.

“I saw this video and thought, ‘If you can do that with musicians, why not magicians?’ ” Jillette says. “I was impressed at how fast they seemed to put it all together, because it seemed like everybody was forced to shelter in place and still play music. I didn’t realize until later that this was all done last year.”

Yep, in September. No matter. Jillette and his stage partner, Teller, swiftly produced a similarly styled video of a series of magicians performing “The Ambitious Card” trick. Find the video on the Penn & Teller YouTube channel.

The routine is universally performed among illusionists of all levels and experience: A playing card (a 3 of clubs in this instance) appears to move to the top of the deck after being placed in the middle.

But no two magicians perform the trick in quite the same way. In that regard, the video is reminiscent of Penn & Teller’s 2005 film “The Aristocrats,” where comedians tell different variations of a joke with the same setup and punchline.

“This is all about the singer, not the song,” Jillette said. “Everybody does ‘The Ambitious Card,’ but what’s fun is seeing what they do with the trick.” The result is an interlocking, 20-minute suite of magicians answering P&T’s call.

The full 25-magician lineup: Jillette, Teller, Mat Franco, Jen Kramer, Simon Coronel, Bernardo Sedlacek, Jared Kopf, Chris Kenner, Moxie CrimeFighter Jillette, Shoot Ogawa, Matt Donnelly, Xavier Mortimer, Woody Aragon, Kostya Kimlat, Piff The Magic Dragon, Michael Carbonaro, Mike Pisciotta, Mac King, Mike Close, David Regal, Carisa Hendrix, Handsome Jack, Vinny Grosso, Henry Lewis and Jandro.

Several cagey moments are tucked into the video. Piff appears in front of an image of what he says is his “private island,” a way to invoke David Copperfield (who is not in the video, but his producer, Kenner is). CrimeFighter Jillette is Penn’s daughter and budding magician. Donnelly, Teller’s co-host on “Penn’s Sunday School,” is hit in the face with pies — twice — by his kids.

And Bob Dylan fans will easily pick up on the reference to “Meet Me In The Morning” in Kopf’s pass to Teller.

The video posted Tuesday. Jillette has since been hit up by magicians who didn’t appear, who want to be edited in.

“There are probably another 50 on my list that I should have invited,” Jillette says. “But these are the ones I happened to be talking with at the time, and Teller also had his own list. It was like the last 25 magicians I happened to be in e-mail with are in the video.”

It’s a club to be in, ideally suited for the task, with all hands on deck. And we’ll now make the puns … disappear!

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
2
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
3
Clark County suspends union contract for UMC health care workers
Clark County suspends union contract for UMC health care workers
4
Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas delayed until October
Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas delayed until October
5
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
Nevada unemployment benefits delayed, but qualified workers to get back pay
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
THE LATEST
Read More