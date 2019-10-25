Penn & Teller take a break as Teller undergoes second back surgery

Teller was to undergo what the duo’s longtime manager Glenn Alai terms a “routine procedure” on Friday morning. The show is expected to return to the stage Nov. 9.

Penn & Teller’s long-running production show at the Rio is taking a break as Teller undergoes his second back surgery within the past two years.

Teller was to undergo what the duo’s longtime manager Glenn Alai terms a “routine procedure” on Friday morning. The show is expected to return to the stage Nov. 9.

The silent member of the famous magician tandem underwent spinal fusion surgery in July 2018, closing the show for a little more than a month. This recent procedure is related to his previous surgery.

Teller, 71, has felt the consequences hanging from straitjackets and climbing in and out of boxes for more than 40 years.

Penn & Teller have headlined their eponymous showroom at the Rio since January 2001. The duo have hosted “Fool Us” on The CW, which originates from the Rio, for six seasons. The duo host “A CW Penn & Teller Magic Christmas Special” in December, with Linq Hotel headliner Mat Franco as special guest.

Also in December, their “Magic Goes Wrong” play, co-produced by J.J. Abrams, opens in London.

In January, the duo embark on a monthlong tour of Australia beginning with eight shows at Sydney Opera House in January. That tour is almost entirely sold out.

