Performer announced for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas

Artist Usher will perform next year at the Apple Music Halftime Show, the NFL announced Sunday morning.

Usher performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Usher plays to the crowd at at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Usher attends the Chairman's Party following the NFL Honors event on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Usher's "My Way" residency returns to Dolby Live at Park MGM this weekend. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

A two-time Strip residency headliner is performing at Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas.

The NFL announced early Sunday morning Usher will be the headlining performer at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

The 44-year-old R&B superstar has previously headlined at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Dolby Live at Park MGM, selling out both series.

Usher addressed the Super-sized opportunity and possibility in April. He referred to his previous performance backing headliners Black Eyed Peas at Super Bowl XLV in 2011, when the Packers beat the Steelers 31-25 at AT&T Stadium.

“I’d be a fool to say no,” Usher told Aces Hollywood’s Scott Evans in an interview posted April 21. “If things line up the way we would all hope, one day that moment would happen. I’ve had the opportunity to grace the stage in support of ‘OMG’ and Will.i.am, but that was one moment.”

He was confident then, and surely now, he has the star power to play to a worldwide viewing audience.

“I think I have a catalog that obviously speaks for itself, so to be able to celebrate on that day, it’s obviously about football, but everybody really anticipates the performance,” Usher said. “Seeing Michael Jackson perform and recently seeing Snoop (Dogg) and (Dr.) Dre … Seeing so many incredible performances like Prince … It has always been kind of a bucket list.”

The “U Don’t Have to Call” singer and superior rollerskate artist starred in the 20-show “My Way” at the Colosseum from July 16, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022. He moved the show to Dolby Live from July 15-Dec. 3, selling out all 35 dates.

The lavishly produced production has covered the Usher’s 20-plus year career, including such classics as “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna…”

The recording industry giant also laced up the skates for the cover of City Girls’ “Good Love” and performed in a set designed as the Magic City strip club from his days in Atlanta.

Usher was enlisted amid a field of such names as NSYNC, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and Backstreet Boys. Vegas band The Killers were also eager to be in consideration.

Taylor Swift reportedly turned down the idea to perform at the Vegas Super Bowl, waiting for a chance to star if and when the game plays Nashville.

The show is a partnership of the NFL, Jay-Z’s Rock Nation and Apple Music.

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

Review-Journal reporter Taylor Lane contributed to this report.

