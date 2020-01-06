Performer injured in fall during ‘O’ show at Bellagio

The artist who fell during a performance of “O” at Bellagio is reportedly not seriously injured, though his return to the show has not been determined.

Cirque due Soleil performers work on the Russian Swing during a rehearsal for Cirque du Soleil's "O" onstage at the Bellagio. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Cirque du Soleil artist who fell during a performance of “O” at Bellagio is reportedly not seriously injured, though his return to the show has not been determined.

The artist, whose name is withheld according to Cirque du Soleil policy, was performing in the Russian Swing act in the 7 p.m. show Sunday when he fell from the apparatus. He was reviewed by the show’s emergency medical staff.

Cirque spokeswoman Ann Paladie said in a statement Monday, “As a precautionary measure and in accordance with our emergency response protocols, we stopped the show to allow the emergency intervention team to safely bring the artist backstage where he was immediately taken in good care by the show’s medical team.

“As always in the case of an accident, the artist will continue to be monitored by the ‘O’ medical and coaching teams to determine when he can return to his activities.”

The act features artists diving to the water from three sets of swings moving at different trajectories, from ground level to a height of 32 feet.

Cirque’s top-selling show since opening in 1998, “O” has expanded its weekly schedule to two shows per night, seven nights per week, for 2020.

