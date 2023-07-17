Perrico’s Symphonic show rocks with Raiderettes

David Perrico played “Nessun Dorma,” and that was just the start of a wild rock-orchestra show at Reynolds Hall.

Lily Arce sings with David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra -- with the Raiderettes furnishing dance moves -- at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

Three-time Super Bowl champion and Raiders great Henry Lawrence sings with David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

Three time Super Bowl champion and Raiders great Henry Lawrence sings with David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

The Raideretts dance it up with David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

Lily Arce sings with David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra -- with the Raiderettes furnishing dance moves -- at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

Fletch Walcott sings with David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra -- with the Raiderettes furnishing dance moves -- at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

David Perrico is shown fronting his Pop Symphonic orchestra at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra is shown at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra is shown at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

Rockie Brown is shown singing with David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

The crowd at David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center is shown on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

Serena Henry is shown singing with David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jason Harper)

The string section of David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra is shown at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Myron Martin)

David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra is shown at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Myron Martin)

Rockie Brown of David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra is shown at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Myron Martin)

The Raiderettes are shown during David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Myron Martin)

Serena Henry and Lily Arce of David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra are shown at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Myron Martin)

David Perrico and Lily Arce of David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra are shown at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Myron Martin)

David Perrico is shown with his Pop Symphonic orchestra at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Myron Martin)

Serena Henry is shown with David Perrico's Pop Symphonic orchestra Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Myron Martin)

The David Perrico Pop Symphonic orchestra dominated Reynolds Hall on Friday night.

What’s next? A road victory, maybe?

“I’d really like to plug into symphonies around the world, nationally and internationally, where I’m guest soloist, arranger and composer,” the acclaimed Las Vegas musician, composer and showman said Saturday. “Or, I take the Raiders House Band and play with any symphony. I’m just thinking of taking the next step.”

Pop Symphonic, 70 members strong, was in stride in its debut at The Smith Center. Perrico has grown out his Raiders House Band concept (among many other concepts in his multiband fiefdom) and created a rock-orchestra experience with a Vegas flourish.

“We can do the Beethoven, the Brahms, the Mozart, but we will do it in a different way,” Perrico said. “We will do Pitbull, AC/DC, Earth Wind & Fire. I just want to make it accessible for everybody … And, we have the Raiderettes.”

The Raiders’ popular cheerleaders turned up in force, arriving as Lily Arce (celebrating her birthday in raucous fashion) called out “You Shook Me All Night Long.” This was a real roll-over-Beethoven moment, with 34 Silver-and-Black clad dancers storming across the stage and grooving up the aisles.

“When they came out, you could actually hear the gasps,” Perrico said. “I mean, they have just amazing charisma, and there was so much energy coming off that stage.”

This pairing works. Look for Perrico and Raiderettes Director Tiphanie McNiff to explore different types of dual performances in the coming months.

Pop Symphonic was fronted by the quartet of vocalists who have become familiar to fans at Allegiant Stadium. Arce, Rockie Brown, Fletch Walcott and Serena Henry alternated leads. Three-time Raider Super Bowl champ Henry Lawrence sang “Stand By Me,” and in duet with Henry, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Lawrence showed up just after the band played the Raiders’ theme, “The Autumn Wind,” also a hit at Allegiant Stadium. Intense, Raiders gridiron action played on the big screen.

Again, not your usual orchestra performance. But Pop Symphonic revived a legendary aria, with UNLV music department head Dave Loeb invited up as guest conductor for “Nessun Dorma.”

Loeb is a sought-after pianist and music director whose jazz students have won 44 Downbeat Student Music Awards. The veteran music master was instrumental (in fact) in Perrico moving to Las Vegas, as Perrico earned a master’s degree from UNLV. Perrico played a soaring solo as Loeb conducted the orchestra.

Minutes later, Walcott was sauntering around the stage and tearing it up with “Groove Tonight” and “September” by Earth Wind & Fire.

What else … We heard once more from Michael VanGo. You might remember him under the name of Michael Johnson. The now-VanGo is a a fantastic singer and musician who turned his 2014 Mercedes Benz Sprinter into tiny house and moved to Oregon during the pandemic shutdown to study in Oregon Institute of Technology’s Renewable Energy Engineering program.

VanGo is the singer educated in sustainable energy, who can also sustain the high notes. He proved it in his rendition of the Gerry Rafferty classic, “Baker Street.”

And a nod to the symphony’s string section, stepping up for “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” It’s a number we fondly remember from Pop Strings’ shows at the now-closed, and still-missed, Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace.

Outside of his plans to “plug into” symphonies outside of Vegas, Perrico is looking at bringing Pop Symphonic back to Reynolds Hall (giving the production a chance to address the sound issues over the first 20 minutes, a rare audio concern at Smith Center). The take here in this show could sell well quarterly, adding an annual holiday show.

Perrico has themed arrangements for days — music from the “Godfather” series, samples of the James Bond series — and Friday’s show sold better than expected. The plan was to issue 1,600 tickets for the lower sections and close the balconies. But the upper level was opened, with about 70 tickets sold as overflow.

Perrico has already broken ground at the Smith Center, with a rock-orchestra of dozens of Vegas musicians and invoking the Raiderettes. Perrico and the Raiders House Band is back this season at Allegiant Stadium,

But the impact of this new adventure was not lost on Perrico. Asked if it was the biggest show of his career, he didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely.”

Hart still beating

There remains an idea to present Kevin Hart at Resorts World Theater, hopefully this year but definitely into 2024. “Hartbeat Weekend” was a grand success at the property this month. The weekend folded in the close of Hart’s “Reality Check Tour,” and performances by Jack Harlow, J. Cole and Ludacris at Zouk Nightclub. Hart is the rare A-list stand-up who can fill a 5,000-seat venue on the Strip. Also, he is terrifically funny. His first-time-as-an-activist bit is worth a Google search (no video here; Hart pouches cellphones at his shows).

Tease this …

Barring a change in trajectory for the next phase of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the Center Bar is coming back. This was the signature hang in the glory days of the Hard Rock Hotel, and an idea worth resurrecting.

Cool Hang Alert

The Sunday Jazz Brunch hosted by Rita Lim at cannabis-friendly Lexi Las Vegas is worth a duck-in. Brunch at 11 a.m., Lim and her band led by keyboard great Dave Siegel (and guest stars) at noon. Try the chicken and waffles, and request “All You Get From Love is a Love Song,” written by Idaho songwriting icon Steve Eaton and a hit for the Carpenters. Yes, there is a story here, for some other time.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.