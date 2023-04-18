Perry asks Kardashian, ‘Can I be a sister?’ in ‘Play’ visit

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, and her friends joined Katy Perry on stage Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Kim Kardashian is knocking out these visits to Strip headliners.

The reality-show trailblazer and entrepreneur visited Katy Perry’s “Play” on Saturday night at Resorts World Theatre. Perry spotted Kardashian’s daughter, North West, in the crowd. “Oh my God, I have seen all of your TikToks. Is it not her? It is her!”

Perry brought North to the stage during the audience-participation segment.

“Hi! I know your name, but what’s your name?” Perry asked. “Uh, North,” was the kid’s response. Perry then asked North’s age. “Nine.”

“You’re 9, that’s so awesome. You know, at 9 years old, I started singing,” Perry continued. “That’s when I found my little spark. What do you want to be when you grow up?”

“Everything.”

North asked for her friends to come up. Three did. One was Kardashian’s niece Penelope Disick, who is 10. The group flew into and out of Vegas on a private jet.

Kardashian took a similar quick trip to Vegas for Adele’s show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in February, joined by her sister Kendall Jenner, her friend Hailey Bieber (daughter of Stephen Baldwin and married to Justin Bieber) and celeb photog Carlos Eric Lopez.

Afterward, Perry and Kardashian cut a clip together that Perry posted on Instagram.

“Honestly, I’m the biggest Katy Perry fan, and I’m not just saying that because you’re here, because I don’t associate you with what’s on that stage,” Kardashian said, with a laugh. Perry asked, “If you’re a big fan, can I finally be a … Sister?” Kardashian looked into the camera and said, “Yes.”

They hugged, and Perry threw a kiss Kardashian’s way. That’s how it goes at “Play.”

