110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Kats

Piff the Magic Dragon captures ‘Tournament of Laughs’ title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2020 - 2:40 pm
 
Updated August 3, 2020 - 2:52 pm

Whether his face is being licked by flames or a costumed chihuahua, Piff the Magic Dragon is up for the task.

The satin-suited Flamingo Las Vegas headliner survived a flaming finale to win the TBS “Tournament of Laughs” on Sunday night. Piff’s fiery spectacular, introduced by “Master Magician” Lance Burton, topped a clip from Jim Norton in his Chip Chipperson alter ego in Sunday’s finale.

The dispatched comics themselves voted on the series champ. Fans had voted online throughout the competition. Piff took his video production seriously, recruiting David Copperfield, Penn Jillette and Burton, in his championship run. Copperfield joined Piff’s video of the Eiffel Tower vanishing. Jillette co-starred in an action-adventure trailer. Both were winners.

“They immediately said, ‘Yes, I’ll do it, I’m happy to help,’ ” Piff, whose legal name is John van der Put, said Monday, basking in his unlikely victory. “I would say the same to them, too. But they are Copperfield and Penn and Lance Burton. I am Piff the Magic Dragon.”

Burton said, “Honestly, I didn’t know anything about the show. I just got a call from Piff asking to be in this video, and I said, ‘Sure? Do you have a script?’ He says, ‘Yes, we’ll have one the day of the shoot!’ I was just trying to learn my lines.”

Burton dug out of the wardrobe a trenchcoat he’d worn while making a UFO disappear in the 1998 Fox Family special “The Encounter.”

“I’d asked him to wear black leather, and he shows up in this trenchcoat,” Piff said. “How cool is that?”

A total of 32 comics entered the “Laughs” competition, hosted by former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jason Sudeikis. The veteran comic actor is also an alum of “The Second City” revue in the same Bugsy’s Cabaret room where Piff has headlined for the past five years. By Sunday’s finals, the field was cloven to Piff, Norton, Natasha Leggero and Tim Dillon.

Piff brought the heat. He and Las Vegas brothers Jerry, Mike and Scott Thompson of Light Forge Studios, with editing from Nick Byer and Todd Hailstone, produced the outdoor event for a handful of masked onlookers. Nailing the clip in a single take, Piff was chained to a stake, set aflame, feverishly attempted to escape from a pair of padlocks, and (spoiler alert) reappeared as a broiled chicken.

“I don’t work with fire,” Piff said. “And I can tell you why, because it is very hot and very uncomfortable. It is incredible how hot flames are when they are licking at your face. I had to wear three fire suits, be covered in a protective gel — and I was happy to pay for all of it.”

Mr. Piffles, showgirl Jade Simone, daredevil performer Jonathan Goodwin (who has reached the TV round of “America’s Got Talent”) and Stuart MacLeod of “Magic for Humans” on Netflix all appeared in the fire video. The filming took twice as long as its scheduled four-hour shoot. Piff had to make an emergency call on a fake, cooked turkey, which was used in place of a fake chicken in the closing scene.

Seems the website that furnishes fake food for such shoots was out of chickens.

“A real cooked chicken couldn’t withstand the heat,” Piff said. “Imagine that.”

Until given the go-ahead to plan for his return to the Flamingo, Piff is next focusing on his virtual shows, live performances strictly for online viewing at passportshows.com. The next is 4 p.m. Wednesday.

As his fans know, the “Tournament of Laughs” championship runs counter to Piff’s underdog, or under-dragon, image. He has reminded he is the “loser” of “America’s Got Talent,” despite reaching the finals in Season 10 in 2015, won by ventriloquist Paul Zerdin.

Piff jokes that he’s burying his victory in the outskirts of Las Vegas. “I’m going to take it out and 86 it, in the desert,” he said.

But in fact, the magic dragon is dedicating the title to his longtime canine sidekick.

“Mr. Piffles will be 13 in November, and he’s had enough,” Piff said. “This is for him. It’s good to win something for a change.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Man behind D Las Vegas tattoo-ban video ‘shocked’ by policy
Man behind D Las Vegas tattoo-ban video ‘shocked’ by policy
2
‘It’s really getting bad here:’ Summerlin nursing home deadliest in Nevada
‘It’s really getting bad here:’ Summerlin nursing home deadliest in Nevada
3
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
4
2 restaurant chains with Las Vegas Strip spots file for bankruptcy
2 restaurant chains with Las Vegas Strip spots file for bankruptcy
5
Clearing up confusion about NHL’s round-robin games
Clearing up confusion about NHL’s round-robin games
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The country superstar made the announcement Wednesday morning that he has moved his Aug. 22 date at the stadium back to Feb. 27.
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST