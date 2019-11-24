Pink Taco founder Harry Morton, 38, found dead in Beverly Hills

Harry Morton opened Pink Taco at Hard Rock Hotel, then owned by his father, in 1999. He was 18 at the time.

A sign for the Pink Taco inside the Hard Rock Hotel Casino, Wednesday Feb.26, 2003. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Harry Morton, left, Luis Barajas, center, founder of Flaunt magazine, and Jessica Alba are seen at the opening of the Pink Taco restaurant in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 28, 2007. ( AP Photo/Chris Polk)

Harry Morton, who founded the Pink Taco restaurant chain and is the son Morton’s Steakhouse chain founder and former Hard Rock Hotel owner Peter Morton, has died at age 38.

TMZ is first to report that Morton was found unresponsive at his Beverly Hills home and was discovered by a family member.

The younger Morton opened Pink Taco at Hard Rock Hotel, then owned by his father, in 1999. The restaurant this year celebrated its 20th anniversary. The restaurant will not survive the resort’s renovation and re-branding as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in 2020.

Morton’s grandfather Arnie Morton co-founded Hard Rock Cafe with rock entrepreneur Isaac Tigrett in 1971, and launched Morton’s Steakhouse in 1978.

Harry Morton was just 18 when the Pink Taco at Hard Rock Hotel opened in 1999. Z Capital Partners, the largest shareholder of Real Mex Restaurants, purchased purchased the Pink Taco brand in 2016. At the time of that transaction, Morton was to continue to head up Pink Taco’s creative direction and brand’s marketing.

