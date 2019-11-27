Pink Taco founder Harry Morton died of massive heart attack

The L.A. County coroner’s office has ruled that Harry Morton suffered from coronary artery disease and had a mildly enlarged heart.

In this Thursday Sept. 7, 2006, file photo, Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan and boyfriend, Harry Morton arrive at London's Heathrow Airport from Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/File)

Harry Morton (izquierda), Luis Barajas (centro), fundador de la revista Flaunt, y Jessica Alba son vistos en la inauguración del restaurante Pink Taco en Los Ángeles, el jueves 28 de junio de 2007. ( AP Photo/Chris Polk)

Harry Morton died of a massive heart attack brought on by coronary disease and several blocked arteries, his family has confirmed to multiple media outlets.

A statement issued on behalf of the family Tuesday said that Dr. Matthew Miller, deputy medical examiner at the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, ruled that Morton suffered from coronary artery disease and had a mildly enlarged heart.

The 38-year-old Morton was found unresponsive Saturday afternoon at his Beverly Hills home by by his brother Matthew. Morton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family’s public statement, as reported by Page Six in the New York Post: “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved son, brother and friend. Harry was the brightest light in all our lives and his spirit will live on forever.” The family is planning a memorial service in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The L.A. county coroner carried out Morton’s autopsy on Monday. The coroner is conducting further tests and is to issue the official cause and manner of death upon completion.

Morton founded the Pink Taco restaurant chain, with an outpost opening at Hard Rock Hotel in 1999. Morton’s father, Peter, was founder of Hard Rock Cafe restaurant chain in 1971 and the original Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. in 1995 Peter’s father, Arnie Morton, co-founded Morton’s Steakhouse in 1978.

In Las Vegas, Michael Morton, Harry’s uncle, co-founded N9NE Group and is a partner in MB Steak at Hard Rock Hotel. He and his wife, Jenna Morton, operate La Cave at Wynn Las Vegas, Crush at MGM Grand and La Comida on Fremont East.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram