Pioneering Las Vegas anchor to be celebrated 20 years after tragic death

The first Latina to serve as an evening news anchor in Nevada was killed in a single-car rollover crash in Las Vegas in the spring of 2005.

Former KLAS-TV, Channel 8 anchor Polly Gonzalez and KTNV, Channel 13 anchor Dave Courvoisier serve as parade hosts in 2004. Gonzalez was the original parade emcee and served until her death in 2005. Each year the Polly Gonzalez Spirit Award is given to a deserving entry in her name. (Summerlin Council)

This is one of those, “It’s been 20 years?” moments.

It has been that long since the death of KLAS Channel 8 anchor Polly Gonzalez. The first Latina to serve as an evening news anchor in Nevada, Gonzalez was tragically killed in a single-car rollover crash in Las Vegas in the spring of 2005. She was 43.

Gonzalez, popular in the community and a mentor to Hispanic students in the region, is being honored at Polly Gonzalez Park, 6425 Corbett St. in Las Vegas, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The schools where Gonzalez donated her time and life experience will perform music and dance. A plaque recounting Gonzalez’s story is to be dedicated at the event. Food trucks and activities for kids are part of the program.

Gonzalez was driving her daughters, Sabrina and Gabriella, to see the wildflowers in bloom in Death Valley. The girls survived the accident.

The late KLAS anchor Gary Waddell’s voice wavered and halted as he broke the news of Gonzalez’s death. “It’ll be tough, so bear with us,” Waddell told viewers that night.

Those who worked with Gonzalez in her days at 8 News Now and from media across the valley are convening and telling stories of their time with the popular anchor. Gonzalez was the first of five siblings to earn a college degree, and remains a beacon among Las Vegas media.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.