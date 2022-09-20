Pitbull to run point for Shaq at The Event

Of The Event, Shaquille O’Neal says, “When we announced the lineup for this year’s show, I honestly didn’t think it could get any bigger.” But with Pitbull, it has.

The hip-hop icon is joining the headliner roster at The Event, a benefit for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and hosted by Shaq himself. The singer-songwriter H.E.R. is also in the updated concert, with the previously announced Maroon 5, Maren Morris and John Mulaney.

The show is scheduled for Oct. 1 at MGM Grand Garden.

Pitbull, a former resident headliner at Zappos Theater, returned to that venue for two shows over the weekend. He’s also opening iHeart Radio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night.

O’Neal, who likes to go big, is impressed with the size of the second annual event.

“When we announced the lineup for this year’s show, I honestly didn’t think it could get any bigger,” O’Neal said in a statement. “Then I got the call that H.E.R and Pitbull were supporting us, along with Maroon 5, Maren and John, and I knew this all-star lineup was now pushed over the top.”

Pitbull is reportedly appearing over multiple dates at The Theatre at Resorts World in 2023. Whether linked to that partnership or not, his appearance at “The Event” should only keep his name in conversation. It will also keep his other names (Mr. Worldwide, Mr. 305) in conversation.

Ticket sales benefit The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s work on behalf of underserved youth. The Event hosted by The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together, PepsiCo’s grass-roots initiatives that support local communities. For The Event, the organization is backing Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools. Tickets start at $50 (yes, a bargain), available at AXS.com.

Santana in ’23

As anticipated (well, at least from here), Carlos Santana has added dates January, February and May at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. He’s back Jan. 25, 27-29; Feb. 1, 3-5; and May 17, 19-21, 24, and 26-28. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Saturday.

Santana was in classic form Sunday night, barely braking through his 90-minute show. He typically speaks for several minutes, intoning about the news of the day and his spiritual motivations. But Sunday it was an almost unbroken, musical thrill ride. Highlights included a robust spin of “Joy,” the collaboration with Chris Stapleton on “Blessings and Miracles”; the insistent “Smooth” as the show-closer, and Cindy Blackman Santana’s drum solo. For a little more than four minutes, Blackman Santana shows the art of the drum solo is alive and well in this concert.

The Santanas make Vegas their home, and House of Blues is their home away from home. Until further notice, they own it.

In case you need a Tim McGraw tribute show …

One is coming to The Venue at The Orleans during the National Finals Rodeo — and only for the rodeo. A 3 p.m. show. Yee to the haw.

Cool Hang Alert

Classic, vintage and authentic Vegas is on display with the Joe Darro Quartet from 6 to 9 p.m. the last Sunday of the month at the Dispensary Lounge at 2451 E. Tropicana Ave. (on the southeast corner of Tropicana and Eastern avenues). The singing actor Michael Delano (from the hit ’70s sitcom “Rhoda”) joins. No cover. Great burgers, which insiders say are “charbroiled.”

