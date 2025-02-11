Plane owned by Mötley Crüe star involved in fatal Arizona crash

A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil, a former Las Vegas resident, collided with another jet at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, authorities said.

Vince Neil speaks during an event to announce Las Vegas' new Arena Football League team in September 2014 at the Fremont Street Experience. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vince Neil, from left, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee, of Motley Crue, arrive at the world premiere of "The Dirt" on Monday, March 18, 2019, at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A member of the Scottsdale Fire Department stands near a crashed Learjet at Scottsdale Airport after it collided with a parked plane Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Firefighters work around the site of a crashed Learjet at Scottsdale Airport after it collided with a parked plane Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Scottsdale Fire Department firefighters work on a crashed Learjet at Scottsdale Airport after it crashed into another parked plane Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A plane owned by Mötley Crüe front man Vince Neil has been involved in a fatal crash in Scottsdale, Ariz. At least one person was killed, The Associated Press reported. Neil was not aboard the aircraft.

According to reports, a Learjet 35A veered off the runway and crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport at 2:39 p.m. Mountain time Monday.

Neil’s representative Worrick Robinson IV posted on the band’s social media accounts Monday night, “Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

Mötley Crüe manager Allen Kovac told TMZ that Neil was not aboard the flight, but that the singer’s longtime girlfriend, Rain Hannah, was on the plane. Citing sources, the outlet further reported Hannah suffered five broken ribs.

Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport, told the AP it appeared that the left main landing gear of the arriving jet failed, causing the crash. The official said four people were on the arriving jet, which had flown in from Austin, Texas, and one person was in the parked plane.

Two people injured in the collision were taken to trauma centers and one was in stable condition at a hospital, Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio said. Late Monday night he said they were working to recover the body of the person killed in the collision.

Survivors included Hannah’s traveling companion identified as Ashley, and the two dogs the women were traveling with.

The airport is a popular hub for jets flying into and out of the Phoenix area. This weekend’s Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament draws a large contingent of dignitaries.

Neil has not responded to a request for comment. Mötley Crüe is scheduled to open an 11-show residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on March 28.

The rock vocalist turned 64 last Saturday. He and Hannah had previously split residences between Las Vegas and Nashville, moving full time to Tennessee during the pandemic.

Their two-story Las Vegas home on Mountain Creek Drive was put on the market in the spring of 2022 for $2.7 million.

Neil was owner of the now-defunct Las Vegas Outlaws of the Arena Football League, which played its games at the Thomas & Mack Center. The team folded in 2015 after one season of play.

Neil’s Las Vegas interests have also included Vince Neil Ink tattoo studio, which operated at O’Shea’s hotel-casino from 2006-2012, and Vince Neil’s Tatuado Eat Drink Party at McCarran Village retail center. His Tatuado outlet at Circus Circus was open from 2013-2021.

