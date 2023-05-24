Planet Hollywood Restaurant ends 39-year run on Strip

Sylvester Stallone attends the opening of Planet Hollywood Restaurant at Caesars Forum Shops in Las Vegas on July 24, 1994. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Planet Hollywood Restaurant is shown about an hour after closing at the Forum Shops at Caesars on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Planet Hollywood Chief Executive Officer Robert Earl speaks at Palazzo Theater in September 2018. (Tom Donoghue)

The restaurant that helped launch the Strip’s celebrity culinary phenomenon is no more.

Planet Hollywood Restaurant, a culinary institution for nearly 40 years, closed its doors for good Wednesday afternoon, a hotel representative confirmed. The restaurant stopped serving at 3 p.m.

Some 30 employees of the iconic restaurant owned by hospitality giant Robert Earl are being offered jobs elsewhere in his company.

Earl also owns Brio Italian Grille at Town Square, Buca di Beppo and Earl of Sandwich, with several Las Vegas outposts.

Planet Hollywood opened its original Forum Shops location in July 1994. Co-investors Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis led a celeb-laden opening party. The restaurant seated 500 guests, more than double its first location in New York, located at the space where Carmine’s Italian restaurant currently operates.

In 2012, Planet Hollywood moved to the Forum Shops’ terrace level, with outdoor patio seating overlooking the street. The restaurant continued to be known for its TV and movie memorabilia, and such best-selling dishes as chicken crunch tender.

But the second location was comparatively far from the Forum Shops’ entrance to Caesars Palace’s casino and the crowd walking into the mall. The company cited that location in announcing the closing.

“After 29 years in two locations inside the Forum Shops, Planet Hollywood Restaurant in Las Vegas is closing its doors. We’ve had a great run,” the representative said in a statement. “But it’s been a challenge to maintain a healthy business since we moved from our original location to a space that, although far removed from the main mall traffic, allowed us to continue serving our loyal guests. We are pleased that we can offer positions to our hard-working team at our other restaurants.”

Earl also owns Cafe Hollywood at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino, now owned by Caesars Entertainment. That 24-hour eatery is laden with video photos of Earl’s old movie-star friends. Go there to reminisce about a restaurant that, for a time, was as famous as its owners.

