Kats

Podkats! live with Melody Sweets and other special guests

John Katsilometes and Melody Sweets and friends
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 5:38 pm
 

PodKats! is going live with Melody Sweets, who originated the Green Fairy role in “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace. Sweets performed in the show for 6 1/2 years dating from its opening in April 2011 until October 2017.

Sweets has since been developing her new show, most recently with producers Matt and Angela Stabile for a venue in a Caesars Entertainment venue. Those plans continue during the COVID shutdown.

Meantime, Sweets has enlisted several of her friends from the Las Vegas entertainment community to end the summer and kick off Labor Day Weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

