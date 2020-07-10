PodKats! Live with Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’

“Pawn Stars” is still a hit on History channel, but the business has suffered a drop in visitors, from about 5,000 per day during its taping schedule to less than 1,000.

Rick Harrison is seen outside of the Gold & Silver Pawn in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rick Harrison of “Pawn Stars” has been lured back into a production schedule during the COVID-19 crisis. History has asked for more episodes as developing new programming is nearly impossible during a pandemic.

Harrison has faced challenges in socially distancing at Gold & Silver Pawn, the center of the “Pawn Stars” series since 2009. The business has suffered a drop in visitors, from about 5,000 per day during its taping schedule to fewer than 1,000.

Most recently, Harrison has been spending time at his ranch in Oregon, his great escape from the spotlight.

