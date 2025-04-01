Pop legend accepts prestigious honor, blazes through performance

MLB legend Greg Maddux would rather be on the links than the A’s staff

Debbie Gibson surrounded herself with some electric youth Saturday night at Encore Las Vegas.

The pop star and 41st annual Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Black & White Gala on Woman of the Year grooved it up onstage with 27 students from The School of Nevada Ballet Theatre. “Electric Youth” was the appropriately chosen song, The troupe dressed as Debbie circa 1990 (button-down shirts, vests and denim dominating the stage) and tore it up.

As if kicking off a world tour, Gibson opened in a black evening gown and shed that number for a black-sequined one-piece, with shorts, shifting into “Shake Your Love” and “Lost In Your Eyes.”

And, she played piano.

Gibson had rehearsed with the dancers, aged 10-17, extensively beforehand at NBT’s studios in Summerlin. The 54-year-old Las Vegas resident was the rare honoree who turned the night into a fully developed performance. Honoree Judy Collins sang from the stage in 2022. But the performance Saturday featured completely produced and practiced dance numbers.

Gibson has not lacked for acclaim in a career spanning almost four decades. But she says she’s not accustomed to being a gala’s center of attention, or in this case, an honoree for an entire year.

“I really feel like I’ve graduated, after doing this for 38 years,” Gibson said at a VIP event prior to the gala at Encore’s Chopin Ballroom. “I’m usually invited to present to somebody, or maybe there are multiple honorees. But this is kind of like a coming-of-age in entertainment for me to be the honoree of the evening. That hasn’t happened to me before.”

As she showed on stage, Gibson has a lot of performances ahead. She’s featured in “Awesome ’80s Prom” in Worchester, Mass. on April 26. She ramps up the nostalgia with “Newstalgia Live,” delivering her greatest hits to Mostazal, Chile on May 31, returning for five U.S. and Canada dates (she’s at Hawkins Amphitheater in Reno on June 28).

Gibson has lived in Las Vegas for 15 years. She’s earned the reputation of being a very normal individual, as noted by entertainment icon and longtime friend Tony Orlando in his introduction speech. Donny Osmond praised Gibson similarly in a video clip.

Gibson says she keeps her inner circle tight, filled with people with whom she can connect and trust.

“My aunt and uncle are here with me. I keep it all very happy and very about the right people and right things. When the idea of somebody presenting me tonight came up, Tony is like a papa to me,” Gibson said. “With me, it’s about the love of my art and my connection to people. It’s not about what’s out there, it’s not about perception, or about what’s on social media or how many albums you are selling.”

Gibson’s performance sent a ripple of energy through the crowd of about 500. The evening was punctuated by NBT President and CEO Beth Barbre and Artistic Director Roy Kaiser announcing NBT’s new production of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker,” debuting in December and set to perform at Reynolds Hall every year, “For decades to come,” as Barbre said from the stage.

This production is to stay true to the choreography of Balanchine, considered the most influential ballet figure of the 20th century. His original “Nutcracker” musical premiered at the Lincoln Center in New York in 1954.

NBT’s production is just the seventh authorized Balanchine “Nutracker” in the U.S., joining Miami City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet of Seattle, Alabama Ballet, Philadelphia Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet.

Kaiser brought the Balanchine classic to Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. in 2009, while he was artistic director at Pennsylvania Ballet. Barbre spent five years as administrator from The George Balanchine Trust in New York. She was also company manager of New York City Ballet, which first performed the production.

The new “Nutcracker” is will be NBT’s leading revenue-producer, as Barbre noted, designed for “long-term sustainability.”

The production is a massive undertaking, featuring two casts of 138 young dancers, along with NBT’s professional company. Costumes are being built for The Smith Center show, which promises “Vegas elements.” Maybe, or not, we will have party cannons. Certainly there will be a ’30s art-deco design, same as The Smith Center, and advanced technology employed.

Kaiser also told the crowd the production requires a $2.5 million infusion, “A big ask,” as he said. Barbre called to auctioneer Christian Kolberg, “We need your help to make this dream a reality. Christian?”

The crowd laughed. “I can’t write the check for $2 1/2 million,” Kolberg said. “… This is a lot of responsibility for the auctioneer.”

The ensuing paddle raise cut at least $500,000 from the total. It’s a start. See you in December.

Stat of the Night

NBT co-founder Nancy Houssels turned 90 on Feb. 26. She’s still active, and then some, in the company and was in for the whole shindig Saturday. Las Vegas royalty, right there.

New Music Alert

David Perrico and the Raiders House Band were also the gala’s house band. Perrico has just issued a vinyl release of his 68-piece Pop Symphonic, featuring 10 of his original compositions and arrangements. Go to eBay to pick up a copy. And also, buy a vintage Technics turntable, Pioneer tube amp and RTR speakers. That’s Perrico’s system, straight from Cleveland and 1976.

Cool Hang Alert

A flamethrower I met at Carnegie Hall about a decade ago, Storm Large, plays Myron’s at The Smith Center at 6 p.m. and 8:30 Saturday.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.