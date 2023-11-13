Popular Las Vegas singer rocking ‘The Voice’

Las Vegas singer Ms. Monet has gained national fame on "The Voice." (David Art)

Superstar Dj and Vegas Golden Knights fan Steve Aoki is shown at Omnia at Caesars Palace after the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Final victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, June 14, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

People cheer as DJ Steve Aoki performs outside T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, before the Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Golden Knights against the Florida Panthers, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Killers front man Brandon Flowers performs at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Chris Phelps)

You can see her tearing it up on “The Voice.” But you can see her all around town, if you follow along. Myron’s at the Smith Center, Maxan Jazz, Stirling Club at Turnberry Place and Dispensary Lounge are some of these cozy haunts.

She is Ms. Monét, a powerhouse singer well-known around Las Vegas who has reached the Knockout round on Season 24 of the NBC competition show. She is set to appear again at 8 p.m. Monday.

In the show’s Knockouts, three artists from each coach go head to head. Each singer hits the stage and sings while the other two watch and wait their turn. After all three singers hit the stage during their Knockout round, the coaches pick one winner out of the three to move forward to the Playoffs.

On the Oct. 23 show, Monét prevailed in the Battles round over fellow vocalist CORii. Both represented Team Reba, for superstar coach Reba McEntire. Their rendition of Patti LaBelle’s “New Attitude” was ferocious, with Monét prevailing through the fans’ vote.

CORii also advanced after coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani both moved to “steal” her for their own teams. CORii selected Stefani.

The artist born Conesha Monét Owens in the East Bay Are town of Pittsburg, California, forged an impressive career long before auditioning for “The Voice.” On tour or in the studio, Monét has backed Boz Scaggs, Michael McDonald, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Queen Latifah, Huey Lewis and the News, Kenny Loggins and Dee Dee Bridgewater.

In a now-famous moment in the show’s history, during televised auditions Monét knocked out the judges’ panel with a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Ground.” Stefani and McEntire rewarded her with a chair-turn, the move that allows the singer to choose her coach.

Monét then told Stefani, “You did a Christmas album in 2017, right? I sung backgrounds on your Christmas album!”

This was on Stefani’s holiday duet release with Blake Shelton, “”You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

“That’s me and Blakey!” Stefani called back. “That’s me with you, girl!” Monét responded.

“I knew it! I knew I had to press!” Stefani said, referring to her decision to push the button to turn her chair.

“I was talking to one of the producers and said that I had sung on her Christmas record, and wasn’t sure that she knew that,” Monét said. “And one of the people on the show said, ‘You should tell her that!’ Not a lot of people understand, when you do sound recordings, the musicians and the vocalist we come in and knock everything out before the principal artist comes in. So I didn’t have the opportunity to meet her while were working on her record.”

But Monét chose McEntire as her coach, saying the country superstar’s career path gives her the best shot at advancing her career, especially McEntire’s work with such friends as McGraw and Hill and also Loggins.

Monét says “The Voice” process has been “overwhelming, a little bit,” but nothing beyond her aptitude.

“I was mentally prepared for this. I kind of went into it knowing what to expect, and having some good grounding and footing as I walked into it,” the singer said in a recent phone chat. “It’s a beautiful situation and scenario. so far. The whole experience has been just a ‘wow’ factor.”

Monét didn’t know much about “The Voice” other than its celeb-judging panel (McEntire, Stefani, Horan and John Legend this season) and the fact that the show graduates to a champion. But she’s been in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years. She learns fast.

“My preparation was to go back and watch the shows and figure out, ‘OK, what is going on here?’” Monét said. “You make this dream list of things you’d like to perform, and hope they pick something from that list, but you never know. You just kind of give them an idea of the kind of artist you are.”

Following Monday’s appearance on “The Voice,” Monét guests with Joey Melotti’s Mojo Factory band at the Dispensary Lounge at 8 p.m. Thursday. From millions on network TV to a few dozen friends in off-Strip jazz hang.

Monét’s status on the show is yet to be determined, but she is without a doubt certainly talented and experienced enough to win the whole thing. But in terms of reaching an audience, the win is in, already.

“Absolutely, absolutely, no question,” Monét said. “When you think about it, just to be picked out of thousands and thousands who audition every year this opportunity, it’s nothing but a blessing.”

Aoki Soleil

Superstar DJ and proud Las Vegan Steve Aoki has an only-in-Vegas doubleheader Wednesday. He performs at the Las Vegas Grand Prix opening party, then at Marquee at Cosmopolitan for the One Night for One Drop charity event. We’ve long thought an Aoki-Cirque partnership would be something wonderful. So has he.

“There have been rumblings, inconsequential conversations, but nothing has gone to the table to really discuss,” Aoki said in a Zoom chat Saturday. “I love the idea of that. We have discussed somethings, like, is this something I can produce and put together and I don’t have to be at the show? That is definitely something that’s exciting to think about, but there’s nothing on the table.”

Aoki plays some 250 shows a year. Fifty are in Las Vegas. “And this is my first time playing at Marquee,” Aoki said. “Which is going to be very cool.” More this week from Aoki.

Keep on lovin’ them

REO Speedwagon wrapped its two-night stay at The Venetian Theatre on Saturday night. “An Evening of Hi Infidelity” was more than just a run of the epic 1981 album.

Very polished, vibrant performance by Kevin Cronin and the latest REO roster, which included Elton John’s longtime bassist Matt Bissonette, sitting in for Bruce Hall, who is out because of back surgery.

Dave Amato, who has been a mainstay in Raiding the Rock Vault, has stepped in for the late Gary Richrath. We anticipate, in an educated guess, a return in May and possibly into October . REO fits well with the rotation of legacy acts in that room, among them Styx, Chicago, Foreigner and Earth Wind & Fire. Great music, and colorful stories from the front man.

Woes at Alexis Park

All shows at Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park are off the schedule during the Grand Prix, including“All Shook Up,” the city’s only ticketed Elvis tribute show. Yes, F1 has KO’d Elvis, even after a brief attempt to sell the show at noon to be out of the race’s way failed to generate business.

Tease this …

I’m remembering right now how Brandon Flowers of the The Killers has talked more than once about his affection for the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. That would be a Killer pairing.

And this …

The Red Rocker seems to some big announcement in the offing. He’s on with Howard Stern on Tuesday morning. If I need to tell you that’s a reference to Sammy Hagar, you’re probably not listening anyway.

Cool Hang Alert

The Fab is performing the latest Beatles song, “Now and Then,” at Basilico Italian Restaurant at 6111 S. Buffalo Drive Suite 100, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Many other Beatles classics on the set list. Outdoor gig, so bring the lawn chairs and picnic blankets. All ages. No cover. Twist and shout. Go to BasilicoLV.com for intel.

