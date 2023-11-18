54°F
Popular Strip production closing New Year’s Eve

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2023 - 12:54 am
 
Emily England and Billy England of “OPM” during the duo’s final performance in the show o ...
Emily England and Billy England of “OPM” during the duo’s final performance in the show on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Grace Lusk of "OPM" during her final performance in the show on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Grace Lusk of “OPM” during her final performance in the show on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Grace Lusk of “OPM” during her final performance in the show on Wednesday, Aug. 3 ...
Grace Lusk of “OPM” during her final performance in the show on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cast members of “OPM” embrace after the final show of Grace Lusk and duo Emily En ...
Cast members of “OPM” embrace after the final show of Grace Lusk and duo Emily England and Billy England on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“OPM” is leaving Las Vegas’ orbit.

Spiegelworld’s interplanetary farce at Cosmopolitan is closing Dec. 31. The show opened in March 2018. It’s companion restaurant, Superfrico, opened three years later and will continue to run.

Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison emailed the two dozen members of the show’s cast and crew of the decision about 11:30 p.m. Friday. An announcement followed about 30 minutes later.

The Impresario Extraordinaire said in a statement: “I am incredibly proud of what we created and the phenomenal talent that has joined the crew of the Starship OPM over the years. We’ve seen the world’s greatest unusualists and circus ground-breakers creating some of the most talked about moments on the Las Vegas stage. To have had a run of almost six years is an incredible achievement. Everybody who has contributed to the show’s success should be proud.”

Having opened under the title “Opium,” the show is the second Spiegelworld production to close in the Cosmo’s second-floor theater. “Vegas Nocturne” shut down in June 2014 after a six-month run.

The company continues with flagship show “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace and “Atomic Saloon Show” at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

