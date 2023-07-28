Popular Vegas headliner moving to MGM Grand

House of Tape, an original venue at Harrah’s, is reopening next month at MGM Grand.

Tape Face is shown performing some taping at the entrance of the House of Tape on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Sam Wills aka Tape Face at Harrah's, and Christina Balonek are shown on the Blue Carpet prior to "One Night For One Drop," held at O Theater at the Bellagio on Friday, March 8, 2019.( John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal @JohnnyKats

Like everyting else in Tape Face’s act, this has left us speechless.

The silent comic headliner is moving his hit show at Harah’s to MGM Grand on Sept. 1. Tape Face is packing his props and rolling into the former Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in the resort’s Underground promenade. Garrett’s club is now on the restaurant row leading to MGM Grand Garden.

The venue will be renamed House of Tape, same as the show’s first venue that opened at Harrah’s in 2018. The show closes at Harrah’s Cabaret after its Aug. 13 performance. Shows will run 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.

Show producer John Bentham of Ivory Star Productions confirmed the move Thursday night.

The character’s creator and star is Australian showman Sam Mills, who creates comedy mayhem with sidekick Phyllis Vanillis (Christina Bolonek).

After opening at House of Tape five years ago, Tape Face relocated to Harrah’s Showroom duirng the city’s COVID-19 reopening. The production played to a socially distant audience of 50 in the 544-seat theater.

Mills populated the front section with a hundred mannequins to give the room a “full” feel. Inevitably, a drunken fan made off with one of the dolls’ heads, never to be recovered or returned.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.