Post Malone show at T-Mobile on Las Vegas Strip postponed

Post Malone’s show at T-Mobile was reportedly almost sold out, with just single tickets remaining Friday prior to the announcement.

Post Malone performs at the downtown stage during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

From the AXS notification to ticket-holders: "At this time, we don't have information on a new date. Hold onto your tickets' there is nothing you need to do and they will still be valid for the rescheduled date."

From the AXS notification to ticket-holders: “At this time, we don’t have information on a new date. Hold onto your tickets’ there is nothing you need to do and they will still be valid for the rescheduled date.”

Post Malone most recently played Las Vegas at the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas in Septemer.

Meantime, at this writing the 311 show just across the way from T-Mobile at Park Theater at Park MGM remains on the books. That show is listed as a complete sellout.

