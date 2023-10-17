Post Malone’s New Year’s Eve show 1st up at Fontainebleau

Post Malone is the first ticketed show at Fontainebleau’s 3,800-seat BleauLive Theater.

Post Malone is confirmed to headline Fontainebleau’s fancy new theater on New Year’s Eve, dubbed BleauLive Theater.

Malone, whose legal name is Richard Austin Post, plays Dec. 30-31 in the 3,800-seat theater. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time. Ticket start at $150, not including fees. Packages and tickets are at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/nye/.

Malone is the first ticketed performance at BleauLIve Theater and is also expected to headline an extended engagement at the hotel. Word of his likely New Year’s Eve performances were mentioned in this space in August.

“Fontainebleau has a decades-long legacy of welcoming the world’s biggest headliners for our New Year’s Eve guests,” Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer said in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud to have Post Malone — one of the most sought-after and showstopping entertainers of his generation — make history as the first artist to perform for our guests following our December 13 grand opening.”

“New Year’s Eve is iconic in this city and I’m excited to ring in 2024 as the first headliner at Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” Post Malone said.

The 28-year-old recording star gained national attention on the SoundCloud streaming platform with the 2015 single “White Iverson,” reaching No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Malone followed with his first No. 1, “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage. He hit the top spot in 2018 with “Psycho” with Ty Dolla $ign and “Sunflower” with Swae Lee for the “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” soundtrack. In 2019, “Circles” made it to the top spot.

Malone’s album’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys” (2018) and “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (2019) went to No. 1. Nicki Minaj, SZA, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Meek Mill, Halsey and Future are among his adventurous collaborations.

Justin Timberlake is reportedly playing that Dec. 13 VIP party. We have also received reliable intel that entertainment legend Paul Anka, with a full orchestra, is also planning to play that night.

