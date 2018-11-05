Kats

Postmodern Jukebox swings at Mirage; Cirque explores ‘One Night’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2018 - 6:32 pm
 

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is a Sunday afternoon hang at Mystere Theater at TI with our friends at Cirque du Soleil during auditions for the next “One Night for One Drop” charity show.

I believe I’m the only person in the theater not wearing sweats or spandex. However, I’m the only on sporting a pocket square.

The seventh annual “One Night” production is set for March 8 at “O” Theater at Bellagio. The storyline is carried by the character Drop, an innocent little girl who leads an adult Everyman through an explanation of why unity, tolerance and sharing are so important today.

The two roles are being cast now. Celeb guest stars for the show will be announced later.

More from this scene, and elsewhere:

PMJ swings at The Mirage

Scott Bradlee has long wanted to bring his inventive Postmodern Jukebox production to Vegas. He told Saturday’s audience at The Mirage’s Terry Fator Theatre that he was so enamoured of his surroundings, “I haven’t left this building in two days. I have not seen sunlight in that long.”

As expected, PMJ delighted in its surroundings, the stylish piano-driven jazz ensemble refashioning such numbers as Meghan Trainor’s “All About the Bass,” Britney Spears’ “Oops! … I Did It Again,” and Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up.” The show’s pace was swift, scooting along at about an hour and 15 minutes. The addition of tap-dancing elements (rare in any Strip production that is not “Absinthe”) is among the act’s many inspired moments.

PMJ has been a focus of discussion for at least a couple of years on the Strip, with speculation the show might find its way into Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. Too small for an act that can sell tickets in a theater, and the Barge opted for the similar-in-vibe “The Cocktail Cabaret,” which just closed a nearly yearlong residency last month and is seeking a home.

Instead, PMJ kicked it up at a proper, and comparatively large, 1,265-seat theater. The venue was about two-thirds capacity for Saturday’s show. The show played wonderfully, but I honestly preferred PMJ in the cozier confines of Myron’s Cabaret Jazz, where in August 2017 a version of the band performed two shows for a PBS special.

I offer an option just down the hall, if PMJ wants to run a more lengthy Strip residency — the 400-capacity 1 Oak Nightclub, as a complement show to Matt Goss’ kinetic live production. I’d love to see Postmodern play that club, one time, and turn the room into its own music playground.

As it is, the band is back at The Mirage’s big room again Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Get there for a taste of vintage, and contemporary, Las Vegas.

Put it down

Longtime Las Vegas headliner and noted shoe aficionado Frank Marino is presenting comic and author Judy Tenuta during her Las Vegas Walk of Stars ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Paris Las Vegas. Marino, who is working on his own return to the Strip in 2019, has known Tenuta for more than 25 years dating to his days in “Evening at La Cage” at the Riviera.

The Walk of Stars is reassembling its assortment of stars after many of the stars were pulled up last year as safety bollards were placed along the Strip. The organization is also returning one of Marino’s two stars (he is the only entertainer twice honored) to the front of the Paris.

Ta-da!

Criss Angel is already cross-promoting his upcoming show at Planet Hollywood Resort with headliners at Zappos Theater. Angel posted an Instagram clip of himself with AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys before their show Saturday night. night.

“I’ve been trying to get this guy to see us for so long, but he’s as busy as I am,” McLean said. Angel answered, “We’ll going to be neighbors, maybe I’ll join the Backstreet Boys and you can do my show.” McLean: “I don’t know how you’re going to one-up yourself.” Angel: “I’m going to try to 10-up myself.”

Wassa up?

Wassa Coulibaly, our favorite Cirque artist-turned-businesswoman, is back in action with her Baobab Boutique at Town Square. The new space is just around the corner from her former Baobab Stage location, a bit larger, with a theater opening at the end of the month, a cafe and (of course) a retail shop for her custom clothing line.

Coulibaly left “Zumanity” in October 2013 to devote her life to the original business, which closed in June as she renewed her lease at the larger space. Our first stop will be the cafe. I hear the Baobab Tea is both nutritious and delicious.

Cool Hang Alert

A quick turnaround to Le Cabaret at Paris Las Vegas, mentioned in Sunday’s column. The R&B band N’Demand plays the no-cover lounge from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on most weekends. And now … we dance!

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter.

