Power of Love gala to honor R&B stars at Resorts World

Smokey Robinson and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds are bringing R&B spirit to the next Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala.

The recording superstars are both being honored at the Oct. 16 event, moving to Resorts World Las Vegas from its previous home at MGM Grand Garden. A pavilion is being built in time to host the event. That venue is being kept in place as a new events and entertainment venue at the hotel.

The night’s leading honoree is Genting Group Chairman K.T. Lim, whose company owns of Resorts World. Lim has founded Community Chest charity organization in Malaysia. That organization’s goal is to fund research to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

The Resorts World event marks the 25th annual Power of Love gala, the primary annual fundraiser for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The event is also one of the more illustrious philanthropic galas of the year in Las Vegas (tickets to the event are available at keepmemoryalive.org). The night’s fancy dinner is provided by celeb chefs Wolfgang Puck and Bobby Flay.

Robinson and Babyface are the first two announced entertainers. As is customary at the KMA event, more will be revealed.

“We are very proud to have Smokey and Babyface committed to the Power of Love, and we think the 25th anniversary is going to be very special,” Ruvo Center founder Larry Ruvo says “We will have more surprises, too.”

Robinson, a frequent Las Vegas Strip headliner, has built a 60-plus-year career as one of Motown’s original superstars. He broke with the Miracles and has also scored success as a solo performer. “Just to See Her,” “Quiet Storm,” “Shop Around,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me” and “I Second That Emotion” are among his many hits.

Robinson co-wrote “My Girl,” the first No. 1 hit for the Temptations. He’s earned a Grammy Living Legend Award, a Kennedy Center Honor, the National Medal of Arts Award and has been inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Robinson also presented Motown tribute vocal group Human Nature during its headlining run on the Strip.

Edmonds has earned 12 Grammys and 26 No. 1 R&B hits. He’s a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. A studio trailblazer, he produced “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston, wrote and produced Boyz II Men’s 1992 “End of the Road” and the 1994 hit “I’ll Make Love to You.” He also co-wrote, co-produced, and sang on Madonna’s 1994 “Bedtime Stories.”

Babyface has also been a recent studio collaborator with Matt Goss, due to release his next album late this year.

ZZ Top’s tour

Billy F. Gibbons reports that, in the wake of Dusty Hill’s death on Wednesday, he and drummer Frank Beard will continue the tour the band just started. Longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis will be filling the bass parts onstage. The band was to perform in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Friday night and in Valdosta, Ga. on Saturday.

The series continues through August and September, leading to the band’s five dates at The Venetian Theatre in October. Those shows are still on the books, with the band’s management expected to make an announcement of its future after Hill’s memorial service Tuesday. Hill’s cause of death is undetermined, but Gibbons told Variety that his bandmate did suffer health problems recently, including a broken shoulder, broken hip and chronic ulcers.

Everybody loves Raymond

Usher was the VIP guest at “Fantasy” at Luxor on Thursday night. Joined by his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner clapped throughout and met the cast afterward. He was reportedly super-nice, which is what everyone says when they meet Usher.

Reaves leaves a winner

Ryan Reaves was dealt to before he was dealt out.

Reaves, who was traded from the Golden Knights to the New York Rangers on Thursday, picked up a victory on his way out of Las Vegas. Over the weekend, Reaves won the annual KMA poker tournament at Shakespeare Ranch in Lake Tahoe.

Reaves’ former Vegas Golden Knights teammate Deryk Engelland and golf great Annika Sorenstam were at the final table.

As Ruvo says, “I don’t think Ryan is much of a poker player, from what he was saying, but he beat out 55 players.”

Moving the schedule

Frankie Moreno is now the first headliner out of the gate at Myron’s at the Smith Center, locking in the Sept. 14 date. Clint Holmes follows on Sept. 15, Spectrum & Radiance on Sept. 17, and Lon Bronson’s All-Star Band on Sept. 18 are the first four shows scheduled. All are onsale at thesmithcenter.com.

Additional Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias’ rescheduled dates at “Aces of Comedy” at the Mirage are Sept. 10-12. Fluffy has added 7:30 p.m. performances on Sept. 10-11, along with his 10 p.m. shows on those nights and another on Sept. 12. Iglesias postponed his July 22-24 shows at Mirage Theater because of COVID.

