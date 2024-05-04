‘Pretty freaking cool’: Van Halen rocker sees star (and key chain) shine in LA — PHOTOS

Guy Fieri produced a great gift and John Mayer displayed the gift of gab at Sammy Hagar’s Hollywood event.

Guy Fieri gave a custom key chain to Sammy Hagar on April 30, 2024. The key chain, a replica of Hagar's Hollywood star, is made of silver and inlaid with dozens of tiny diamonds and rubies, with a large ruby at the center. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats (Sammy Hagar)

It was a day when a rock star finally got one.

Veteran rocker Sammy Hagar was awarded the 2,779th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on a sunny Tuesday afternoon in L.A. Appropriately, Hagar’s star is in front of Amoeba Music store. Also appropriately, Hagar’s star is just a few paces from the star awarded to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Not that you could find that star. Emcee Guy Fieri’s chair for the dedication ceremony, along with the notes for his speech, covered the Peppers’ honor. As the band’s drummer, Chad Smith, shouted at Fieri as the ceremony started, “You are sitting on my star!”

”Of course I am sitting on your star!” Fieri shot back.

Stars were abundant. Smith was flanked by bassist Michael Anthony, formerly of Van Halen and currently Hagar’s latest band, The Circle; and guitar great John Mayer, of Dead & Company.

Hagar’s longtime manager and friend Tom Consolo joined the list of dignitaries and spoke from the podium.

Repping Las Vegas at Tuesday’s event were Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health founder Larry Ruvo, Center board member and hospitality icon Michael Severino, Palms Resort GM Cynthia Kiser Murphey, and Palms entertainment director Crystal Robinson-Wesley.

Fieri contributed another appropriate moment prior to the ceremony. The culinary star and UNLV grad brought a little box, in Red Rocker-colored wrapping paper, and said, “I hope you like this. I think you can use it.”

Hagar opened the box to reveal a custom key chain, a replica of the star itself, made of silver an inlaid with dozens of tiny diamonds and rubies, with a large ruby at the center (so it was actually a ruby Tuesday, rock fans).

The piece was inscribed, “W.O.F. 4/30/24.”

For Hagar, key chains carry sentimental value. He can’t not drive 55 unless he starts his car, whether with old-school key or new-school fobs.

”It’s pretty freaking cool,” Hagar said in a text. “It will go well with my favorite Ferrari key.”

Hagar said gesture was entirely in character for Fieri, “Guy is a thoughtful, dear friend who always shows up with something.”

Mayer, too, showed up and delivered. He borrowed an obscure line from “This Is Spinal Tap,” from keyboardist Viv Savage (played by David Kaffinetti), “Have a good time, all the time.”

Introduced by Fieri, Mayer said, “I don’t drink anymore, so I didn’t but I did slam a Celsius and listened to ‘5150’ on the way her so I am in the mood!”

The 46-year-old rock guitarist also produced “for the first time, in my life, reading glasses!”

Mayer wore a Van Halen T-shirt and remembered the day he met Hagar, in 2015, during rehearsals for a Dead & Company tour. Hagar lives down the street from Bob Weir in Mill Valley, Calif.

During a break, Mayer played “Dreams” from “5150” on piano.

“Sammy sat down next to me, and started singing along with me,” Mayer said. “It was the first time we’d ever met. It was one of the most unforgettable moments of my life.”

Hagar is planning a return to Vegas on May 17 during the opening of his Sammy’s Island Palms party parcel. Mayer is also due back, as Dead & Company launches their series at the Sphere the night before. Hagar will be there, too, all revved up.

Barbutti shines

Pete Barbutti was terrific in his premiere Thursday at Ahern Hotel’s A Star Comedy Show series. He sang, played piano, spun some lovely yarns for a small-but-mighty crowd in the second-floor theater.

An experienced pro, Barbutti ignored the private party being held at Vita Bella Wine next door to the venue. It was a group of conventioneers whooping it up like they were at Zouk Nightclub. The sound didn’t deter Barbutti. He’s back Friday and Saturday night, celebrating his 90th birthday. Make it loud, so they can hear you.

Your VegasVille Moment

A couple of weeks ago, I valet-parked at Aliante for a performance of “Follies” at Access Showroom. As I walked through the lobby, I heard, “Sir! Sir! Stop!”

It was a valet attendant. I self-frisked, thinking I’d forgotten to give him my keys.

Instead, he said, “You left a bunch of hundreds in your cup holder!”

“Wha-a?” I said. Then remembered, “Oh! Those are from Christina Aguilera!” This was a few fake hundreds that fall from the sky during Xtina’s show at Voltaire at The Venetian.

“They fooled me!” the attendant said. “They look real!”

“Take as many as you like,” I said, “but I’ll tip you in real money.” He left the entire stack. Good man.

Tease this …

A headliner who lives outside of Las Vegas but is a big fan of the city is about to announce a residency extension on the Strip. Look for news Monday morning about this. Also, “Gribbit!”

Cool Hang Alert

The “Uli Geissendoerfer Birthday Bash” is set for 8-11 p.m. Thursday at Dispensary Lounge at 2451 East Tropicana Avenue. Keyboard virtuoso Geissendoerfer is joined by bass great Derek Jones, drummer Andres Montero, and such esteemed guest stars as Davide Cerreta, Joe Belle Yonely, Toscha Comeaux, Charles McNeal and Julian Tanaka are in the mix. No cover, two-drink minimum, enjoy the cheeseburgers to the max.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.