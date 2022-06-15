Princess Diana exhibit to grace the Strip

“Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition” is due to open in August at The Shops at Crystals.

Princess Diana is headlining the Strip. Or, at least her legacy and personal belongings are open to tourists.

“Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition” is due to open in August at The Shops at Crystals. The 10,000-square-foot space is planning an open-ended residency in the retail fortress next to Aria.

Diana’s famous fashions and favorite personal items are to be featured. International sports, entertainment and lifestyle marketing agency SBX Group; and SEE Global Entertainment (which also produces exhibits based on the artists Banksy, the “Star Trek” franchise and Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel artwork) have created and produce the exhibition.

Such pertinent information as scheduling and ticket prices are to be announced in the coming weeks. Go to dianalasvegas.com for information.

The attraction’s design and fabrication is headed up by Las Vegas’s Astound Group, which led the integration for Allegiant Stadium. Astound performed the creative work on the Al Davis Memorial Torch’s LED flame.

The exhibit is also a partnership with the non-profit Pink Ribbons Crusade breast-cancer charity. The organization has worked for 45 years to collect and index Diana’s memorabilia. The princess died in an auto accident in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

A dozen Diana rooms are featured on the tour. Three are billed as “standout” collections, the “Wedding of the Century, “Fashion Icon” and “Gone Too Soon: A Memorial.”

The “Wedding” room displays a re-creation of Diana’s famous gown from her wedding ceremony with Prince Charles on July 31, 1981. “Fashion Icon” features 18-inch-tall replicas of 79 of Diana’s favorite dresses, including designs from Catherine Walker and Gianni Versace. Eight of those dresses were worn on Diana’s worldwide public appearances. “Gone Too Soon” charts the week of Diana’s death and her funeral, with a re-creation of the floral installation and Buckingham Palace gates.

Also, “Life as A Royal” displays historical textiles from the days of Queen Victoria to Kate Middleton. An audio guide will lead guests on a tour of the more than 500 original items and personal objects belonging to, or relating to, Diana. Other royals are represented, including Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Prince Harry.

“Diana’s legacy endures to this day,” SBX Group President L. David Dube said in a statement. “Her global impact continues to grow as time passes, whether it’s her incredible fashion sense that has had a timeless influence on style, her trailblazing approach to balancing being a mother first and a global icon second or her willingness to define inclusiveness with her actions, her outreach and her personal touch.”

