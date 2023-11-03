Priscilla Presley takes the stage in Las Vegas

Priscilla Presley is back at South Point for the first time since April 2022.

A Presley is headlining Las Vegas once again.

Priscilla Presley is bringing her storytelling show back to South Point Showroom at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The production has featured home movies and footage of the Presley family, including Elvis’ headlining days in Las Vegas. The shows coincide with the release of the Presley biopic “Priscilla” in theaters this week.

Hotel entertainment director Michael Libonati is to host the show and interview Presley. He steps in for Southern California entertainment broadcast journalist Sandie Newton, who co-piloted Presley’s most recent show at South Point in April 2022.

Libonati says he and Presley discussed the idea of him hosting during the run last year. The two talked for two hours prior to the Saturday show, the second night in the series.

“It kind of developed there, we were talking about this over grilled cheese sandwiches and fries,” Libonati said in a phone chat Friday morning. “She said, ‘You would be great on stage with me. I want this to be organic.’” Libonati is setting up mics in the crowd for an expanded Q&A, similar to how Jerry Lewis and Debbie Reynolds took questions during their shows at the South Point.

This is Presley’s first Vegas appearance since the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley in January.

Presley recalled to New York Post columnist Piers Morgan on “TalkTV” her final embrace with her daughter, the night of the Golden Globe awards on Jan. 10. Austin Butler won a Golden Glove for his portrayal of Elvis in the feature film of that name, posing for photos with a visually unstable Lisa Marie.

Priscilla Presley said her daughter didn’t look well, seemed “very frail” that night and asked Elvis’ longtime friend Jerry Schilling if he could help steady her during the event.

The two planned to visit Chateau Marmont in L.A. for a post-show drink. But Lisa Marie said she was experiencing stomach pain and ended the night.

“Then I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mint, and that hug was the last hug I gave her,” Presley told Morgan. The multimedia show is a powerful, moving experience with a member of show-business royalty.

The hotel wants Presley to return for an ongoing engagement.

“We’re trying to get her here, every year,” Libonati said. “To hear her stories is just incredible.”

